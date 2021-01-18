Trump Impeached, Capitol Riot & No-Fly List: Views from HuffPost Readers

“The more pictures that I have seen really do paint a very violent picture of this riot inside the Capitol. People are being fired for taking part in this riot at the Capitol by their employers. So they are being arrested and fired and the two that I read about have not been the high profile people that we have been seeing. Anonymous people have been calling in tips to the FBI. Americans do not like their government overthrown and are responding. Good for them!”

— June Presson

“Welcome to incredibly ugly America, the violent underside of the nation exposed for the world to see. The place where you don’t want to start a business, don’t want to invest in and hope it does not spread. Happy yet?”

— Rob Roth