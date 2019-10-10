Trump Asks: ‘Impeached For What?’ Twitter Users Reply With Plenty Of Options

President Donald Trump fired off a midnight tweet griping about the impeachment inquiry launched by the House.
The proceedings were prompted by his phone call asking Ukraine for dirt on potential 2020 presidential rival Joe Biden. But if Trump knows that’s the reason for it, he didn’t let it show. Instead, he ticked off a list of supposed accomplishments:
Trump’s critics were quick to reply with some reminders as to why he was the subject of an impeachment inquiry. And they didn’t hold back:
