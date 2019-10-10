POLITICS

Trump Asks: ‘Impeached For What?’ Twitter Users Reply With Plenty Of Options

Twitter users are only too happy to answer the president's question.

President Donald Trump fired off a midnight tweet griping about the impeachment inquiry launched by the House. 

The proceedings were prompted by his phone call asking Ukraine for dirt on potential 2020 presidential rival Joe Biden. But if Trump knows that’s the reason for it, he didn’t let it show. Instead, he ticked off a list of supposed accomplishments: 

Trump’s critics were quick to reply with some reminders as to why he was the subject of an impeachment inquiry. And they didn’t hold back:

Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Politics and Government Impeachment
CONVERSATIONS