Attorney Bruce Castor’s rambling defense of Donald Trump on the first day of the ex-president’s second impeachment trial continues to cause a stir.

Even Republicans and Fox News hosts weren’t entirely sure where the lawyer — tasked with defending Trump from the charge of inciting the deadly U.S. Capitol riot — was going with many of his meandering and often convoluted arguments.

The Washington Post condensed Castor’s “strangest lines” from his defense of Trump into an 80-second montage. Watch Castor bloviate, to the chagrin of Trump’s allies and enablers, in the video here: