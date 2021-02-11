POLITICS

Trump Impeachment Attorney’s Strangest Lines Condensed Into 80 Seconds

Supercut shows just how rambling Bruce Castor's defense of former President Donald Trump was.

Attorney Bruce Castor’s rambling defense of Donald Trump on the first day of the ex-president’s second impeachment trial continues to cause a stir.

Even Republicans and Fox News hosts weren’t entirely sure where the lawyer — tasked with defending Trump from the charge of inciting the deadly U.S. Capitol riot — was going with many of his meandering and often convoluted arguments.

The Washington Post condensed Castor’s “strangest lines” from his defense of Trump into an 80-second montage. Watch Castor bloviate, to the chagrin of Trump’s allies and enablers, in the video here:

