Trump Impeachment Trial Kicks Off With Harrowing Footage Of Capitol Attack

The second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump kicked off Tuesday with a video compilation showing some of the darkest moments of the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The footage emphasized Tump’s role in spurring on the violent riot, which is the subject of his impeachment trial, as it walked senators through a timeline of the events on Jan. 6. It started with Trump’s speech at the rally nearby, where he urged his supporters to “stop the steal” of the election and march to the Capitol, where lawmakers were gathered to certify the election in President Joe Biden’s favor.

“You need to fight like hell, and if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore,” Trump says in the clips, which were interspersed with video of his supporters storming the Capitol, searching for lawmakers, and saying they need more weapons

House impeachment managers introduce video evidence as part of their case against Donald Trump, depicting one of the darkest days in American history. pic.twitter.com/7G2Jf1PEnQ — Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) February 9, 2021

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), the lead impeachment manager, urged senators to consider what the footage showed.

“You asked what a high crime and misdemeanor is under our Constitution; that’s a high crime and misdemeanor,” Raskin said, referring to Trump’s behavior. “If that’s not an impeachable offense, then there is no such thing.”

