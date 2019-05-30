Trump Turns 'Impeachment' Into 'Dirty' Constitution Porn. Twitter Critics Let Him Have it.

President Donald Trump on Thursday called impeachment a “dirty, filthy, disgusting word” — which surprised many, who pointed out that it’s in the U.S. Constitution.

The comment raised the possibility that Trump isn’t aware that the Constitution employs the word to address Congress’ authority to deal with misconduct by a president. He told reporters they should read a “thing called Article II” of the Constitution (which addresses impeachment). But Trump insisted it “gives the president powers that you wouldn’t believe.”

Trump also said he couldn’t “imagine the courts allowing” impeachment. But Article II of the Constitution states that the House — not courts — “shall have the sole Power of Impeachment,” and the Senate “sole Power to try all Impeachments.”

Trump reveals he has absolutely no clue how impeachment works, says, "I can't imagine the courts allowing it." (The courts have nothing to do with impeachment, which is the domain of Congress.) pic.twitter.com/EUCI688QD7 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 30, 2019

Former special counsel Robert Mueller, in his first public remarks on his report Wednesday, clearly did not exonerate Trump of wrongdoing. Instead, he emphasized that if his investigative team “had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said that.”

Mueller also strongly hinted at an open door for impeachment proceedings, noting that a president “cannot be charged with a federal crime” while in office. The Constitution “requires a process other than the criminal justice system to formally accuse a sitting president of wrongdoing,” he pointed out.

Asked if he thought in the wake of Mueller’s comments that he might now be impeached, Trump told reporters: “I don’t see how.” He added: “To me, it’s a dirty word, the word ‘impeach.’ It’s a dirty, filthy, disgusting word, and it had nothing to do with me.”

The remark drew both hoots and serious criticism on Twitter. One wag quipped he wants Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calf.) to “talk dirty.” Others complained that Trump sees the entire Constitution as a “dirty word.”

Trump on #Impeachment: “It’s a dirty, filthy, disgusting word.” Those obscene Founding Fathers! A bunch of dirty old men, apparently. — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) May 30, 2019

There are now over 1,000 prior federal prosecutors of both parties who attest that the evidence in the Mueller report would’ve led to Trump’s indictment and conviction but for his immunity as president under DOJ policy. — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) May 30, 2019

It’s in the Constitution https://t.co/bSTeDOr8JC — Carrie Cordero (@carriecordero) May 30, 2019

