Trump Impeachment Hearings Kick Off With Testimony On Giuliani 'Infecting' Foreign Policy

POOL New / Reuters Ukrainian Ambassador William Taylor (L) and Deputy Assistant Secretary George Kent are sworn in prior to testifying during the first public hearings held by the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

WASHINGTON ― Testifying at the first public impeachment hearing, U.S. Ambassador to the Ukraine Bill Taylor laid out on Wednesday how an unofficial backchannel run by President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani “undercut” United States foreign policy.

Taylor, in a highly anticipated hearing, told lawmakers of his objections to “holding up security assistance for domestic political gain,” referring to Trump’s apparent plan to make Ukrainian aid contingent on Ukrainian officials announcing an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden.

Taylor’s testimony before the House Intelligence Committee kicked off the public portion of the House impeachment inquiry, which will eventually move to the House Judiciary Committee and the full House. If the House votes to impeach Trump, the Republican-controlled Senate will decide whether to force Trump from office.

George Kent, a State Department official who testified alongside Taylor, said it became clear to him in mid-August that “Giuliani’s efforts to gin up politically-motivated investigations were now infecting U.S. engagement with Ukraine.”

Kent said he did not believe that the U.S. “should engage in selective, politically associated investigations or prosecutions against opponents of those in power, because such selective actions undermine the rule of law regardless of the country.”

Taylor echoed his prior testimony and spoke about how official foreign policy of the United States “was undercut by the irregular efforts led by Mr. Giuliani.” He told lawmakers that he thought it was “crazy” that the Trump administration was considering holding up assistance to Ukraine for political purposes.

But Taylor also revealed new information he said he learned from a staff member last week. Taylor said the staff member was at a restaurant with Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, a major Trump donor, when Sondland called Trump on July 26. During that call, the staff member said he could hear Trump ask about “the investigations.” Sondland also told Trump the Ukrainians were ready to move forward, according to Taylor’s testimony.

“Following the call with President Trump, the member of my staff asked Ambassador Sondland what President Trump thought about Ukraine. Ambassador Sondland responded that President Trump cares more about the investigations of Biden, which Giuliani was pressing for,” Taylor testified.

Republicans Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, accused Democrats of putting witnesses through a “closed-door audition process” to see which witnesses were ready for television. Republicans planned to argue that Democrats have been determined to impeach Trump since the moment he took office.

Kent and Taylor were questioned for 45 minutes by Democratic staffer Daniel Goldman and for 45 minutes by Republican staffer Stephen Castor. Lawmakers on the committee will get a chance to question both officials this afternoon.

The hearing kicked off a busy period for the impeachment process. Another hearing on Friday will feature Marie Yovanovitch, who was fired as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine. Jennifer William, an aide to Mike Pence, will appear on Tuesday morning along with Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman. Ambassador Kurt Volker and White House aide Tim Morrison will testify Tuesday afternoon. Sondland will testify next Wednesday morning, while Defense Department official Laura Cooper and diplomat David Hale will testify next Wednesday afternoon. Dr. Fiona Hill will testify next Thursday.