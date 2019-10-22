Trump Likens Impeachment Inquiry To 'A Lynching' In Twitter Outburst

President Donald Trump on Tuesday compared the ongoing impeachment inquiry to “a lynching,” while suggesting that Democrats are carrying out the investigation “without due process or fairness or any legal rights.”

“All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here - a lynching. But we will WIN!” he tweeted.

So some day, if a Democrat becomes President and the Republicans win the House, even by a tiny margin, they can impeach the President, without due process or fairness or any legal rights. All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here - a lynching. But we will WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2019

Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.) rebuked Trump’s use of the word on CNN, saying, “I’m a product of the South. I know the history of that word. That is a word that we ought to be very, very careful about using.”

He added that he hopes this president is an “anomaly.”

“You know, I’ve studied presidential history quite a bit, and I don’t know if we’ve ever seen anything quite like this,” he said.

Presidential hopeful Julián Castro was also quick to bash Trump’s use of the word “lynching” on Twitter, calling it “beyond shameful” that the president had used it to describe “being held accountable for your actions.”

Trump’s outburst came one day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) released a “fact sheet” that outlined how the president had “betrayed his oath of office, betrayed our national security and betrayed the integrity of our elections for his own personal political gain” in his dealings with the Ukrainian government.

Her document included mention of Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, during which he asked Zelensky to “do us a favor” by digging up dirt on his presidential opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, and his son Hunter Biden.

During a Cabinet meeting on Monday, Trump called Pelosi’s probe a “phony investigation” and blasted what he called a “phony emoluments clause” of the Constitution. That clause prohibits federal officeholders from receiving gifts or payments from foreign governments so as not to influence the president.

Trump’s criticism of that clause follows the reversal of his decision to host next year’s G-7 summit gathering of world leaders at his private Florida golf club after he received bipartisan backlash and scrutiny.