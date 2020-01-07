Mitch McConnell Unites Republicans On Impeachment Trial Rules

Three witnesses were subpoenaed during the Clinton trial, though senators viewed their depositions behind closed doors on videotape.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has so far refused to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate and did not answer questions on Tuesday upon entering the Capitol about whether she intended to transmit them to the upper chamber. McConnell has said he cannot begin the trial without the articles.

Democrats argued on Tuesday that Pelosi’s gambit had at the very least succeeded in focusing the public’s attention toward their efforts at making sure witnesses are heard in the trial, signaling they may also be ready for the proceedings to begin.

“I have great faith in the decision she will make,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said at a press conference on Capitol Hill. “I think she’s done a very, very good job, and it’s helped our case.”

Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen said Bolton’s offer to testify and new documents that recently came to light about Trump’s pressure campaign toward Ukraine are going to make it “harder and harder for Republicans to justify opposition to allowing witnesses.”

“If you want to pattern this after the Clinton trial, remember, in that [trial], there were witnesses,” he said.

This article has been updated with quotes from McConnell, Schumer and Van Holllen.