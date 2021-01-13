Read Live Updates On The Trump Impeachment Vote

The House of Representatives will vote Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump, one week after a riot at the U.S. Capitol brought on by months of Trump pushing lies and conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.

Several Republicans have said they support impeachment, including Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.), the No. 3 Republican in the House. The House passed a resolution Tuesday urging Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove Trump from office, but Pence said he would not do that.

