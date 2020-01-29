Republicans Argue Impeachment Witnesses Would Just Be A Waste Of Time

Drew Angerer via Getty Images Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) speaks to reporters Tuesday as he leaves a closed-door Senate Republican caucus meeting after the Senate adjourned for the day during the impeachment trial.

President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial is hurtling toward a showdown over whether the Senate will call witnesses to testify ― namely, former national security adviser John Bolton, who has written a book manuscript that effectively confirms the quid pro quo at the heart of the impeachment charges.

Republican senators argue that calling Bolton or virtually any other witnesses would be a waste of time — because their vote won’t change. That argument is an accidental admission of the essential truth of this trial: Republicans are prepared to acquit Trump no matter what.

Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), for example, said he was “very, very skeptical” that there would be a witness who would change his mind “about how I ought to vote on the final question.”

“For the sake of argument, one could assume everything attributable to John Bolton is accurate and still the House case would fall well below the standards to remove a president from office,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said in a statement Wednesday.

Graham’s colleagues have taken a similar stance. Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) said that “I do not believe we need to hear from an 18th witness,” despite Bolton’s new information. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) similarly argued that the House had already made its case and “additional witnesses are not necessary.” Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) warned that calling witnesses would lead to a long string of people testifying and allow Democrats to “string this thing out.”

“Unless there’s a witness that’s going to change the outcome, I can’t imagine why we’d want to stretch this out for weeks and months,” Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) said earlier this week.

This is a far different stance than Graham and others took as recently as a few months ago, when they suggested that there was simply a lack of evidence to support the charges against the president.

“If you could show me that Trump actually was engaging in a quid pro quo, outside the phone call, that would be very disturbing,” Graham told Axios in October.

Trump and allies such as Graham have continuously tried to narrow the scope of the impeachment investigation and direct attention solely to the July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Although the call alone includes Trump bringing up groundless conspiracy theories and asking Zelensky to investigate a political rival, recent months have provided additional evidence and testimony that Trump directed a quid pro quo campaign to pressure Ukraine into launching a probe of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Republicans have been eager to ignore and suppress that evidence, especially when it comes to Bolton. Trump’s lawyers in the impeachment trial have argued that Bolton’s book draft is inadmissible and the White House has warned him against publishing it.

Senators are expected to debate and vote on whether to call witnesses on Friday, with Democrats needing four Republicans to side with them in order for it to pass. If witnesses are allowed, it could extend the impeachment proceedings and start a fight over who should be required to testify. Despite opposing any new testimony and arguing there’s no information that could change their minds, many Republicans have said that if witnesses are allowed, there is at least one person they would like to hear from.

“The most important witness for the Senate to hear from is now Hunter Biden,” Cruz said.