Twitter Users Roast Trump For Tweeting He Would Never Say 'Inappropriate' Things

Self-proclaimed “stable genius” Donald Trump made an unforced error on Twitter Thursday when he denied The Washington Post’s report that he made an “inappropriate” comment to a foreign leader during a phone call.

The two-tweet denial started with the president claiming that the Post story was ― you guessed it ― “fake news.”

Another Fake News story out there - It never ends! Virtually anytime I speak on the phone to a foreign leader, I understand that there may be many people listening from various U.S. agencies, not to mention those from the other country itself. No problem! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2019

But it was the second tweet that turned into comedy gold after Trump made the mistake of asking a question he really didn’t want the answer to.

....Knowing all of this, is anybody dumb enough to believe that I would say something inappropriate with a foreign leader while on such a potentially “heavily populated” call. I would only do what is right anyway, and only do good for the USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2019

As you probably guessed, that loaded question set the president up for merciless mockery from skeptical Twitter users.

“...is anybody dumb enough to believe that I would say something inappropriate with a foreign leader...”



This setup’s just too easy folks. Anyone else wanna take a swing? — Frankie Boy Civello (@kingofbraciole) September 19, 2019

Absolutely everyone knows, 100%, that you have, would, will and do say inappropriate things on a daily basis. — HAHAHA (@Diabolic600) September 19, 2019

He says “is anybody dumb enough to believe that I would say something inappropriate with a foreign leader while on such a potentially “heavily populated” call.” So in others words he would still say something inappropriate, but on a less public line. The mans a jerk. — jestershead (@jestershead) September 19, 2019

Anyone unfit enough to publicly call on Putin’s intelligence, a hostile foreign country’s intelligence, to hack America’s elections is probably SELLING STATE SECRETS.#SubpoenaHelsinkiTranslator pic.twitter.com/nAZFfzz02M — Dear Friend (@diannemando) September 19, 2019

Of course, people also pointed out there is a lots of evidence of Trump being “dumb enough” to “say something inappropriate with a foreign leader,” as his leaked phone calls with Australia’s then-prime minister and Mexico’s then-president show.

He’s also said inappropriate things about world leaders. For instance, there was the time he seemed to mock the accent of Chinese President Xi Jinping. He also called Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen “nasty” just because she didn’t want to sell Greenland to the U.S.

Twitter users pointed out other inappropriate actions:

Oh my god. Trump starts to discuss apparently sensitive technology deployed at the border. Asks the General in charge to describe the technology.



The General's response: "Sir, there could be some merit in not discussing that." pic.twitter.com/FlSmiNTbLM — Scott Stedman (@ScottMStedman) September 18, 2019

You recently tweeted a classified photo. Nothing would surprise us. — ShireCat (@SuSuShire) September 19, 2019

The traitor-in-chief who has sided w/Putin over our intelligence agencies, who had a PRIVATE convo w/ Putin where only interpreters were present(&refuses 2 make those avaiL 2 the public)NOW wants us 2 believe he never had an inappropriate convo w/a world leader. — faith adams (@iosolofede) September 19, 2019

And some Twitter users advised the president there was a simple and probably unlikely solution to proving his point.

So if you have nothing to hide release the whistleblower complaint. — ResistanceRules (@ResistanceRules) September 19, 2019

If it's #FakeNews then just tell the DNI to to release the info to the Congress. You have obstructed justice on numerous occasions to protect to yourself and #EnoughIsEnough. — DA Conrad (@DAConrad17) September 19, 2019