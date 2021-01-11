Trump Has Incited Violence All Along. The GOP Just Didn't Care Until Now.

After President Donald Trump urged a riotous mob of his supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol, some Republicans have finally had enough.

At least 10 Trump administration officials have resigned since Wednesday’s attack, in which five people, including a police officer, died.

“That behavior was unconscionable for our country,” Education Secretary Betsy DeVos wrote to Trump in a letter announcing her resignation. “There is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation, and it is the inflection point for me.”

Even some of the president’s allies in Congress are distancing themselves from him. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), one of Trump’s golfing buddies, said it “breaks my heart that my friend, a president of consequence, would allow [the attack] to happen.”

Many of the people who broke into the Capitol Wednesday came straight from a nearby “Stop the Steal” rally with Trump, who continued to insist there was no way he could have lost the 2020 election without fraud and cheating.

He encouraged the crowd to walk to the Capitol, telling them they would “never take back our country with weakness.” He said Vice President Mike Pence had better do “the right thing,” and falsely claimed that Pence had the power to deny President-elect Joe Biden his rightful election victory.

Pence had to be whisked out of the Capitol to a secure location, as rioters were heard talking about how they wanted to lynch and execute him.

None of what happened last week was surprising. And Trump’s comments inciting violence were perfectly in line with everything he has been saying since he first entered presidential politics.

Republicans have long ignored Trump’s habit of openly using violent rhetoric that puts people at risk. GOP lawmakers, when asked whether they support what Trump says, have consistently tried to pretend they never see his tweets. Or they insist the tweets don’t matter. Or they simply refuse to weigh in on what he’s said.

Others have tried to tell themselves that Trump will surely feel some shame and remorse and get better. After Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) voted to acquit Trump in his Senate impeachment trial last year, she predicted that the president had learned a “pretty big lesson” from impeachment, and that he would be “much more cautious in the future.”

This time, what Trump did hit closer to home for GOP lawmakers. It wasn’t just journalists or people of color at risk.

Wednesday’s overtaking of the Capitol was a tragic, unsurprising culmination of everything Trump has said and done as a candidate, as a nominee and as president.

This is only a small sample of the dangerous, violent rhetoric Trump has used. There were also the times he praised white supremacists, urged police to be more violent, and continued to attack a Democratic governor even after the FBI thwarted a right-wing plot to kidnap her.

Most Republicans are still refusing to condemn Trump outright, instead sticking by him or staying quiet. One hundred forty-five of them went ahead and voted to undo the presidential election results after the deadly attack on the Capitol.

For the ones who have spoken out, Trump’s rhetoric finally came to their front door. It was too close for them to say they hadn’t seen it.

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!