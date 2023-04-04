What's Hot

Trump Arraignment: Read Live Updates From New York

Protests are expected, and the former president is scheduled to speak from Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday evening. We've got all the updates here.
Paige Lavender

Senior Editor, Breaking News, HuffPost

Former President Donald Trump is in New York on Tuesday to be booked and arraigned on charges stemming from hush money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg led the investigation that resulted in charges, making him a target for Trump and his allies.

It’s the first time a former president will be criminally charged. Trump hasn’t let the controversy sideline his political plans; he announced his 2024 presidential campaign in November and held rallies even as his legal troubles ramped up.

Read live updates below:

Paige Lavender

Trump Plans To Speak: Report

According to CNN, Trump's attorney said the former president plans to speak to cameras outside of the courtroom both before and after his arraignment this afternoon.
Nick Visser

This Won't Be Shown On TV

The arraignment will not be televised on Tuesday, despite a request from news outlets to broadcast live footage of the historic moment.

Acting New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan rejected the request by multiple media outlets — including The New York Times, CNN, The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post — on Monday night, the evening before Trump is scheduled to appear in a Manhattan courthouse. Pool photographers will be allowed to take still photographs before the arraignment begins.
Josephine Harvey

'I Think Right Now He's Beyond Petrified'

Michael Cohen suspects his former boss is “petrified” on the eve of his arraignment.

“Diaper Donald will be filling up that diaper, because this is not something that Donald is capable of either understanding or contending with,” Cohen, who worked closely with Trump as his personal attorney for more than a decade, told Ari Melber on Monday on MSNBC’s “The Beat.”
Paige Lavender

Trump's Travels

The AP reported that Trump made his way from Mar-a-Lago to New York ahead of his arraignment.
Paige Lavender - Senior Editor, Breaking News, HuffPost

Senior Editor, Breaking News, HuffPost

