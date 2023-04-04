Trump Arraignment: Read Live Updates From New York

Former President Donald Trump is in New York on Tuesday to be booked and arraigned on charges stemming from hush money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg led the investigation that resulted in charges, making him a target for Trump and his allies.
It’s the first time a former president will be criminally charged. Trump hasn’t let the controversy sideline his political plans; he announced his 2024 presidential campaign in November and held rallies even as his legal troubles ramped up.
Trump Plans To Speak: Report
According to CNN, Trump's attorney said the former president plans to speak to cameras outside of the courtroom both before and after his arraignment this afternoon.