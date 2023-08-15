Scope Beyond Georgia

Willis noted the indictment details alleged criminal acts that took place in Georgia but also those that occurred in other states that were "included because the grand jury believes they were part of the illegal effort" to overturn the election.



“All elections in our nation are administered by the states, which are given the responsibility of ensuring a fair process and an accurate counting of the votes,” Willis said. “The states’ role in this process is essential to the functioning of our democracy.”



"Georgia, like every state, has laws that allow those who believe the results of an election are wrong ... to challenge those results in our state courts," she continued. "The indictment alleges that rather than abide by Georgia’s legal process ... the defendants engaged in a criminal racketeering enterprise."