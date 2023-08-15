What's Hot

Donald Trump, 18 Others Indicted In Georgia: Live Updates

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been investigating Donald Trump's alleged attempts to overturn Georgia's 2020 election results.
Mollie Reilly
By 

Managing Editor, Breaking News, HuffPost

Former President Donald Trump was indicted Monday evening over his alleged attempts to interfere with the 2020 election results in Georgia.

Trump and 18 other defendants, including his former lawyer Rudy Giuliani and his former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, face multiple felony charges, including racketeering charges.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been investigating the former president since February 2021, weeks after Trump called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and asked him to “find” the number of votes he’d need to reverse Joe Biden’s victory in the state.

Trump has defended his actions, describing his call to Raffensperger as “perfect.”

Read live updates on the indictment below:

Pinned
Nick Visser

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Key Things To Know About The Georgia Indictment

1. 19 defendants — including Donald Trump — have been charged with a total of 41 counts centered on a criminal conspiracy to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election results.

2. All of the defendants have been charged under Georgia’s RICO Act, which is used in cases where multiple defendants have allegedly worked together to further a criminal enterprise, such as attempting to overturn an election.

3. The indictment includes many lawyers and aides who tried to keep Trump in power: former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, lawyer Rudy Giuliani, lawyer Sidney Powell, Department of Justice official Jeffrey Clark and lawyer Jenna Ellis, among many others.

4. Arrest warrants have been issued, and defendants have been given until noon on Aug. 25 to surrender to authorities.

5. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said she will seek a speedy trial that begins sometime in the next six months.
Mollie Reilly

Trump Attorneys Call Indictment Day 'Shocking And Absurd'

In a late night statement, Trump attorneys Drew Findling, Jennifer Little and Marissa Goldberg used a mistaken posting of a list of charges on Fulton County's website earlier Monday to discredit the DA's investigation.

"The events that have unfolded today have been shocking and absurd, starting with the leak of a presumed and premature indictment before the witnesses had testified or the grand jurors had deliberated and ending with the District Attorney being unable to offer any explanation," reads the statement. "In light of this major fumble, the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office clearly decided to force through and rush this 98-page indictment."

"We look forward to a detailed review of this indictment which is undoubtedly just as flawed and unconstitutional as this entire process has been," they concluded.
Mollie Reilly

More On Trump's Surrender Date

DA Willis noted in her press conference that Trump and the other defendants have until August 25 to surrender.

Read more on that from HuffPost's Kevin Robillard:
Nick Visser

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Willis: Office Followed The Same Process As In Any Other Case

District Attorney Fani Willis responded to a question about any partisan nature in the case, saying her office followed the law and made decisions based on the facts, nothing more.

“The law is completely nonpartisan,” she said. “To date, this office has indicted, since I’ve been district attorney, over 12,000 cases.”

“We follow the same process, we look at the facts, we look at the law and we bring charges," she added.
Mollie Reilly

Scope Beyond Georgia

Willis noted the indictment details alleged criminal acts that took place in Georgia but also those that occurred in other states that were "included because the grand jury believes they were part of the illegal effort" to overturn the election.

“All elections in our nation are administered by the states, which are given the responsibility of ensuring a fair process and an accurate counting of the votes,” Willis said. “The states’ role in this process is essential to the functioning of our democracy.”

"Georgia, like every state, has laws that allow those who believe the results of an election are wrong ... to challenge those results in our state courts," she continued. "The indictment alleges that rather than abide by Georgia’s legal process ... the defendants engaged in a criminal racketeering enterprise."
Mollie Reilly

District Attorney Willis Seeking Speedy Trial

When asked about her timeline for a trial, given the president's other indictments and looming legal proceedings, Willis said, “I don’t have any desire to be first or last."

"We do want to move this case along," she added, saying she'll seek a trial date within the next six months.
Nick Visser

Defendants Have Until Aug. 25 At Noon To Surrender

DA Fani Willis said the Fulton County grand jury has issued arrest warrants to the 19 people charged in the indictment.

They have until noon on Friday Aug. 25 to surrender, the district attorney said.
Mollie Reilly

Associated Press

DA Fani Willis Announces Charges

In a press conference announcing the charges, Willis said prosecutors “worked diligently on the investigation of criminal attempts to interfere in the administration of Georgia’s 2020 presidential election.”

Willis named all 19 defendants, including Trump.

"Every individual charged in the indictment is charged with one count of violating Georgia's [RICO] law through participation in a criminal enterprise in Fulton County, Georgia, and elsewhere to accomplish the illegal goal of allowing Donald J. Trump to seize the presidential term of office," Willis said.
Mollie Reilly

Getty Images

More On The Big RICO Charge

Trump, Rudy Giuliani, Mark Meadows and the other defendants are accused in the indictment of comprising a “criminal organization” that worked collectively with the goal of “unlawfully chang[ing] the outcome of the election in favor of Trump."

“That conspiracy contained a common plan and purpose to commit two or more acts of racketeering activity in Fulton County, Georgia, elsewhere in the State of Georgia, and in other states,” the indictment says.

According to the indictment, the defendants (plus 30 unnamed co-conspirators) engaged in activities such as filing false documents, influencing witnesses, forgery and conspiracy to defraud the state. The indictment notes that these activities took place not just in Georgia but also in Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and the District of Columbia.
Nick Visser

Top Congressional Democrats: Indictment Portrays ‘Pattern Of Criminal Activity’

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) just released a joint statement:

“The fourth indictment of Donald Trump, just like the three which came before it, portrays a repeated pattern of criminal activity by the former president,” they said. “The actions taken by the Fulton County District Attorney, along with other state and federal prosecutors, reaffirms the shared belief that in America no one, not even the president, is above the law.”

The pair urged Trump and his supporters to “allow the legal process to proceed” without any interference.
Nick Visser

There Are A Lot Of Trump Cases: A Quick Primer

The indictment in Georgia is Trump’s fourth this year. It’s a lot to keep track of, so here’s a quick reminder of the legal maelstrom swirling around the former president:

1. State charges in the Stormy Daniels case in New York, linked to hush money payments made in the days leading up to the 2016 presidential election.

2. Federal charges in the Mar-a-Lago documents case, surrounding Trump’s handling of classified material after he left the White House.

3. Federal charges in the Jan. 6 conspiracy case, which include multiple counts linked to Trump’s efforts to stay in power and subvert the will of the American voters.

4. State charges in the Georgia case, centered on efforts to interfere in the state’s election.

There’s a lot more detail here:
Mollie Reilly

Read The Indictment

We have posted the full indictment text here so you can read through it yourself:
Mollie Reilly

98 Pages, 41 Charges

The 98-page indictment charges the defendants with 41 criminal counts, including racketeering charges, impersonating a public officer, perjury and conspiracy to commit forgery.

That first charge — violation of the Georgia RICO Act — is categorized as a "serious felony." That count makes up a large portion of the indictment documents. All 19 defendants, including Trump, Rudy Giuliani and Mark Meadows, face that charge.
Nick Visser

There Are 19 Named Defendants In The Indictment, Including Donald Trump

The indictment names multiple defendants, including many of the attorneys who worked to keep Trump in office: Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Mark Meadows, Kenneth Chesebro, Jeffrey Clark, Jenna Ellis, Ray Stallings Smith III, Robert Cheeley, Michael Roman, David Shaver, Shawn Still, Stephen Lee, Harrison Floyd, Trevian Kutti, Sidney Powell, Cathleen Latham, Scott Hall and Misty Hampton.

It is a 41-count felony indictment.
Mollie Reilly

More Details On Trump's Indictment

HuffPost's S.V. Date reports on the former president's indictment in Georgia:
Mollie Reilly

JUST IN: Trump Indicted

Trump has been indicted on criminal charges, according to filings from Fulton County. We'll have more details shortly.
Mollie Reilly

Soon: Press Conference

Reporters at the courthouse are being gathered for a press conference, although it's unclear when that will start.

The district attorney's office said earlier tonight that Willis would brief reporters after the indictment was processed by the clerk's office.
Nick Visser

The Trump Campaign Just Released A Statement

Trump’s campaign just released a furious statement after the reported indictments, blasting DA Fani Willis and claiming “all of these corrupt Democrat attempts will fail.”

“The legal double-standard set against President Trump must end,” the campaign said. “Under the Crooked Biden Cartel, there are no rules for Democrats, while Republicans face criminal charges for exercising their First Amendment rights.”

The campaign went on to say the indictments themselves represented “election interference or election manipulation.”

“They are taking away President Trump’s First Amendment right to free speech, and the right to challenge a rigged and stolen election that the Democrats do all the time,” the statement says. “The ones who should be prosecuted are the ones who created the corruption.”
Nick Visser

Some Think There Aren't Actually 10 Indictments

A cover page handed to the judge earlier this evening indicated there were 10 indictments.

But only one or some of those could be linked to the Trump case as other indictments were on the Fulton County docket today that were handed up by the grand jury. They could be completely unrelated to the former president’s case.

“If you look at today's Fulton court [docket] you can see the grand jury handed up two other non-Trump case-related indictments today,” Tamar Hallerman, a reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution wrote. “So those could be two of the 10 on that cover page.”
Mollie Reilly

What's RICO?

Many observers of the district attorney's investigation expect Fani Willis to use Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, known colloquially as RICO, against Trump. Georgia's law and similar federal and state statutes historically have been used to go after organized crime structures, but the law is broad enough to be used in any case where multiple people are working together to further a criminal enterprise. --i.e., allegedly attempting to overturn election results.

Willis has extensive experience with RICO cases, including a 2015 case in which 11 Atlanta public school educators were convicted on racketeering charges in a test-cheating scandal.
Nick Visser

Hillary Clinton Says Indictment ‘Terrible Moment For Our Country’

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is talking with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow in an interview scheduled before today’s indictment mania.

“I don’t feel any satisfaction. I just feel great profound sadness that we have a former president who has been indicted for so many charges that went right to the heart of whether or not our democracy would survive,” Clinton said.

“This is a terrible moment for our country to have, a former president accused of these terribly important crimes," she said.

She added the only silver lining is that the country’s legal system seems to be working as it should.
Taiyler S. Mitchell

Trump Posted About The Probe Against Federal Judge’s Orders

Former President Donald Trump used Truth Social to discuss the election interference investigation, calling on a potential witness to decline to take the stand. Given that a federal judge restricted him from doing so in a different case on Friday, he may face another legal challenge, according to HuffPost’s Jonathan Nicholson.

Read more from Nicholson here.
Nick Visser

The Grand Jury Members Will Likely Be Made Public

Georgia grand jury rules generally mean all members of the body that heard evidence will be listed publicly in the indictment. The grand jury is made up of 23 members, and the law requires only 12 of those to agree there is probably cause to hand up criminal charges.

It will not be clear how each juror voted on any potential charges.

The judge or district attorney could move to see those names made private considering the high-profile nature of the case, but that would be against the norm.
Nick Visser

It Could Be Hours Before We See These Indictments

The district attorney’s office said it will hold a press conference on any charges after the indictments are processed by the clerk’s office. Reporters in Atlanta say that could take anywhere from 1 to 3 hours.

SO… it’s probably going to be a late night.
Mollie Reilly

Grand Jury Returns Indictments

The grand jury in Georgia's Fulton County has returned 10 indictments, several news outlets reported Monday.

We'll have more updates shortly — stay tuned.
Mollie Reilly - Managing Editor, Breaking News, HuffPost

Managing Editor, Breaking News, HuffPost

