Former President Donald Trump was indicted Monday evening over his alleged attempts to interfere with the 2020 election results in Georgia.
Trump and 18 other defendants, including his former lawyer Rudy Giuliani and his former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, face multiple felony charges, including racketeering charges.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been investigating the former president since February 2021, weeks after Trump called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and asked him to “find” the number of votes he’d need to reverse Joe Biden’s victory in the state.
Trump has defended his actions, describing his call to Raffensperger as “perfect.”
Key Things To Know About The Georgia Indictment
2. All of the defendants have been charged under Georgia’s RICO Act, which is used in cases where multiple defendants have allegedly worked together to further a criminal enterprise, such as attempting to overturn an election.
3. The indictment includes many lawyers and aides who tried to keep Trump in power: former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, lawyer Rudy Giuliani, lawyer Sidney Powell, Department of Justice official Jeffrey Clark and lawyer Jenna Ellis, among many others.
4. Arrest warrants have been issued, and defendants have been given until noon on Aug. 25 to surrender to authorities.
5. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said she will seek a speedy trial that begins sometime in the next six months.
Trump Attorneys Call Indictment Day 'Shocking And Absurd'
"The events that have unfolded today have been shocking and absurd, starting with the leak of a presumed and premature indictment before the witnesses had testified or the grand jurors had deliberated and ending with the District Attorney being unable to offer any explanation," reads the statement. "In light of this major fumble, the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office clearly decided to force through and rush this 98-page indictment."
"We look forward to a detailed review of this indictment which is undoubtedly just as flawed and unconstitutional as this entire process has been," they concluded.
Willis: Office Followed The Same Process As In Any Other Case
“The law is completely nonpartisan,” she said. “To date, this office has indicted, since I’ve been district attorney, over 12,000 cases.”
“We follow the same process, we look at the facts, we look at the law and we bring charges," she added.
Scope Beyond Georgia
“All elections in our nation are administered by the states, which are given the responsibility of ensuring a fair process and an accurate counting of the votes,” Willis said. “The states’ role in this process is essential to the functioning of our democracy.”
"Georgia, like every state, has laws that allow those who believe the results of an election are wrong ... to challenge those results in our state courts," she continued. "The indictment alleges that rather than abide by Georgia’s legal process ... the defendants engaged in a criminal racketeering enterprise."
District Attorney Willis Seeking Speedy Trial
"We do want to move this case along," she added, saying she'll seek a trial date within the next six months.
Defendants Have Until Aug. 25 At Noon To Surrender
They have until noon on Friday Aug. 25 to surrender, the district attorney said.
DA Fani Willis Announces Charges
Willis named all 19 defendants, including Trump.
"Every individual charged in the indictment is charged with one count of violating Georgia's [RICO] law through participation in a criminal enterprise in Fulton County, Georgia, and elsewhere to accomplish the illegal goal of allowing Donald J. Trump to seize the presidential term of office," Willis said.
More On The Big RICO Charge
“That conspiracy contained a common plan and purpose to commit two or more acts of racketeering activity in Fulton County, Georgia, elsewhere in the State of Georgia, and in other states,” the indictment says.
According to the indictment, the defendants (plus 30 unnamed co-conspirators) engaged in activities such as filing false documents, influencing witnesses, forgery and conspiracy to defraud the state. The indictment notes that these activities took place not just in Georgia but also in Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and the District of Columbia.
Top Congressional Democrats: Indictment Portrays ‘Pattern Of Criminal Activity’
“The fourth indictment of Donald Trump, just like the three which came before it, portrays a repeated pattern of criminal activity by the former president,” they said. “The actions taken by the Fulton County District Attorney, along with other state and federal prosecutors, reaffirms the shared belief that in America no one, not even the president, is above the law.”
The pair urged Trump and his supporters to “allow the legal process to proceed” without any interference.
98 Pages, 41 Charges
That first charge — violation of the Georgia RICO Act — is categorized as a "serious felony." That count makes up a large portion of the indictment documents. All 19 defendants, including Trump, Rudy Giuliani and Mark Meadows, face that charge.
There Are 19 Named Defendants In The Indictment, Including Donald Trump
It is a 41-count felony indictment.
JUST IN: Trump Indicted
The Trump Campaign Just Released A Statement
“The legal double-standard set against President Trump must end,” the campaign said. “Under the Crooked Biden Cartel, there are no rules for Democrats, while Republicans face criminal charges for exercising their First Amendment rights.”
The campaign went on to say the indictments themselves represented “election interference or election manipulation.”
“They are taking away President Trump’s First Amendment right to free speech, and the right to challenge a rigged and stolen election that the Democrats do all the time,” the statement says. “The ones who should be prosecuted are the ones who created the corruption.”
Some Think There Aren't Actually 10 Indictments
But only one or some of those could be linked to the Trump case as other indictments were on the Fulton County docket today that were handed up by the grand jury. They could be completely unrelated to the former president’s case.
“If you look at today's Fulton court [docket] you can see the grand jury handed up two other non-Trump case-related indictments today,” Tamar Hallerman, a reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution wrote. “So those could be two of the 10 on that cover page.”
What's RICO?
Willis has extensive experience with RICO cases, including a 2015 case in which 11 Atlanta public school educators were convicted on racketeering charges in a test-cheating scandal.
Hillary Clinton Says Indictment ‘Terrible Moment For Our Country’
“I don’t feel any satisfaction. I just feel great profound sadness that we have a former president who has been indicted for so many charges that went right to the heart of whether or not our democracy would survive,” Clinton said.
“This is a terrible moment for our country to have, a former president accused of these terribly important crimes," she said.
She added the only silver lining is that the country’s legal system seems to be working as it should.
The Grand Jury Members Will Likely Be Made Public
It will not be clear how each juror voted on any potential charges.
The judge or district attorney could move to see those names made private considering the high-profile nature of the case, but that would be against the norm.
It Could Be Hours Before We See These Indictments
