Trump's Criminal Charges Feature On International Front Pages

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday made headlines around the world after pleading not guilty to 34 felony charges involving a $130,000 hush-money payoff to porn actor Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Trump’s indictment, his arraignment in a New York courtroom and his comings and goings throughout the day received intense, minute-by-minute coverage from news organizations all around the world.

Advertisement

HuffPost has gathered some international front pages featuring the former president.

The Daily Mirror (UK)

“Trump in the Eye of the Stormy,” the tabloid headlines its coverage, in reference to the porn star at the center of the charges.

The Times of London (UK)

News of Trump’s criminal charges tops the front page of The Times of London: “Trump in the dock.”

The Scotsman (UK)

The Scottish newspaper splashes a picture of Trump entering the courtroom atop its front page: “Under arrest: Trump pleads not guilty to 34 criminal charges.”

Advertisement

El País (Spain)

The Spanish newspaper features a photograph of Trump seated in the courtroom, with the headline: “Trump accused of 34 crimes.”

#Portada | Trump, acusado de 34 delitos; citas y abusos en el piso de Martín Vigil; Finlandia se integra a la OTAN entre amenazas del Kremlin, en EL PAÍS este miércoles 5 de abril



🔗 https://t.co/slosU9Nu6C pic.twitter.com/4BsCSXb2dN — EL PAÍS (@el_pais) April 4, 2023

El Stampa (Italy)

The Italian paper writes: “Trump, the conspirator.”

Kathimerini (Greece)

The Greek daily headlines “34 criminal charges,” and showed a photo of Trump and his lawyers inside the courtroom.

Advertisement

Το πρωτοσέλιδο της Καθημερινής σήμερα Τετάρτη 5 Απριλίου.

Για όλες τις τελευταίες εξελίξεις, μείνετε συντονισμένοι: https://t.co/hWPrB3ZVSl pic.twitter.com/3qllq1Bw9m — Η ΚΑΘΗΜΕΡΙΝΗ (@Kathimerini_gr) April 5, 2023

Haaretz (Israel)

The Israeli newspaper features Trump’s “not guilty” plea.

O Globo (Brazil)

Brazil’s “O Globo” writes: Trump is accused of tampering with records for electoral benefit.

Bom dia! Vejam os destaques da edição de hoje. pic.twitter.com/bThL95RjTp — Jornal O Globo (@JornalOGlobo) April 5, 2023

The Irish Times (Ireland)

Trump leads Wednesday’s edition of “The Irish Times,” with the headline: “Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.”

Advertisement

Toronto Star (Canada)