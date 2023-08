Trump Indictment: Live Updates On Jan. 6 Case

Trump protested against his latest indictment with a statement saying it is all part of an effort to influence the 2024 presidential election — a claim he has made repeatedly without evidence.“The lawlessness of these persecutions of President Trump and his supporters is reminiscent of Nazi Germany in the 1930s, the former Soviet Union, and other authoritarian, dictatorial regimes," Trump said in the statement. "President Trump has always followed the law and the Constitution, with advice from many highly accomplished attorneys.”Trump has, of course, had increasing difficulty finding and retaining lawyers after leaving the White House.“These un-American witch hunts will fail and President Trump will be re-elected to the White House so he can save our Country from the abuse, incompetence, and corruption that is running through the veins of our Country at levels never seen before,” his statement read.Read the whole thing at Truth Social