Trump Indictment: Live Updates On Jan. 6 Case

President Donald Trump has been informed he’s been indicted by a federal grand jury investigating his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and his role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 , 2021, several news outlets reported Tuesday.

Trump, who is seeking the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential race, previously said he was a target in special counsel Jack Smith’s probe of the actions leading up to the Jan. 6 attack. This is the third indictment the former president has faced this year.