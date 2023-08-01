Trump Indictment: Live Updates On Jan. 6 Case

President Donald Trump has been informed he’s been indicted by a federal grand jury investigating his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and his role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, several news outlets reported Tuesday.
Trump, who is seeking the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential race, previously said he was a target in special counsel Jack Smith’s probe of the actions leading up to the Jan. 6 attack. This is the third indictment the former president has faced this year.
Read live updates on the indictment below:
Trump To Appear In Court On Thursday
Donald Trump is scheduled to appear Thursday before Magistrate Judge Moxila A. Upadhyaya at 4 p.m. Eastern time in Washington D.C., according to NBC News.
Here Are The 4 Charges Trump Is Facing In Jan. 6 Indictment
Trump has been hit with four federal charges in connection with his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. They are:
- Conspiracy to defraud the United States
- Conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding
- Obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official investigation
- Conspiracy against rights
Trump Compares Justice Department To Nazi Germany
Trump protested against his latest indictment with a statement saying it is all part of an effort to influence the 2024 presidential election — a claim he has made repeatedly without evidence.
“The lawlessness of these persecutions of President Trump and his supporters is reminiscent of Nazi Germany in the 1930s, the former Soviet Union, and other authoritarian, dictatorial regimes," Trump said in the statement. "President Trump has always followed the law and the Constitution, with advice from many highly accomplished attorneys.”
Trump has, of course, had increasing difficulty finding and retaining lawyers after leaving the White House.
“These un-American witch hunts will fail and President Trump will be re-elected to the White House so he can save our Country from the abuse, incompetence, and corruption that is running through the veins of our Country at levels never seen before,” his statement read.
Read the whole thing at Truth Social.
Read The Full 45-Page Indictment Against Donald Trump
Former President Donald Trump has been charged with four federal counts in connection with his role in the Jan, 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Read the full 45-page document here.
Jack Smith To Hold Presser On Indictment
Though the indictment remains sealed, the Justice Department has announced that special prosecutor Jack Smith will hold a news conference on C-SPAN any minute now.
The federal grand jury investigating Trump's involvement in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has handed up a sealed indictment, multiple news outlets reported Tuesday.
