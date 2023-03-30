Trump Indictment: Live Updates As Grand Jury Votes To Indict

Former President Donald Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury Thursday for his role in a $130,000 hush money payment to Stormy Daniels in the days before the 2016 election.

Trump predicted he’d be arrested earlier this month, posting on his social media site Truth Social that his supporters should “PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK.” He later warned there could be “potential death and destruction” if he should be charged with a crime.