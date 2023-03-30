What's Hot

Trump Indictment: Live Updates As Grand Jury Votes To Indict

A Manhattan grand jury has indicted the former president for his role in a $130,000 hush money payment to Stormy Daniels in the days leading up to the 2016 election.
Paige Lavender

Senior Editor, Breaking News, HuffPost

Former President Donald Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury Thursday for his role in a $130,000 hush money payment to Stormy Daniels in the days before the 2016 election.

Trump predicted he’d be arrested earlier this month, posting on his social media site Truth Social that his supporters should “PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK.” He later warned there could be “potential death and destruction” if he should be charged with a crime.

Read live updates on the aftermath of the grand jury’s vote below:

Sebastian Murdock

Donald Trump Jr. Calls Dad's Indictment 'Communist-Level S**t'

Donald Trump Jr. called his father's indictment “communist-level s**t” during an angry rant on his live program “Triggered.”

“Let’s be clear, folks, this is communist-level shit,” he said. “This is stuff that would make Mao, Stalin, Pol Pot, it would make them blush, it’s so flagrant, it’s so crazed.”

Trump Jr. said the indictment “hinges on a disgraced, jailed and disbarred clown lawyer Michael Cohen, along with a really shaky, murky legal theory surrounding finance law.”

Cohen was “disgraced, jailed and disbarred” over his role in helping former President Donald Trump cover up payments to porn star Stormy Daniels.
Paige Lavender

Trump Reacts

Trump has already released a statement on the news of his indictment, calling it "Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history."

“I believe this Witch-Hunt will backfire massively on Joe Biden," Trump said.

"The American people realize exactly what the Radical Left Democrats are doing here. Everyone can see it. So our Movement, and our Party - united and strong - will first defeat Alvin Bragg, and then we will defeat Joe Biden, and we are going to throw every last one of these Crooked Democrats out of office so we can MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" he added, referencing the Manhattan district attorney.
S.V. Date

NY Grand Jury Votes To Indict Trump

Former President Donald Trump, already under multiple criminal investigations for his coup attempt, has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury for his role in a $130,000 hush money payment to a porn star in the days before the 2016 election.
