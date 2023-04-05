Mitch McConnell Remains Silent On Trump Indictment

Many Republicans are speaking out against the indictment of former President Donald Trump ― including some of his most vocal critics ― but Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) isn’t among them.

The notoriously taciturn Republican leader and his top deputies are keeping silent nearly a week after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced an unprecedented criminal indictment against a former president.

Advertisement

Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records to hide hush money payments to a porn star ahead of the 2016 presidential election, which prosecutors said was part of an illegal “scheme” to deceive voters. He pleaded not guilty in a dramatic court appearance on Tuesday.

Trump allies have dismissed the indictment as politically motivated and questioned the legal theory behind the case. Even Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), one of Trump’s biggest GOP critics who doesn’t think he belongs in public office, said Bragg “has stretched to reach felony criminal charges in order to fit a political agenda.”

“The prosecutor’s overreach sets a dangerous precedent for criminalizing political opponents and damages the public’s faith in our justice system,” Romney added.

Bragg stated that the underlying crimes that the false business records aimed to conceal included violations of state and federal election laws and further illegal false statements related to business and tax law. His case faces several potential pitfalls, however.

Advertisement

Although McConnell has yet to weigh in on the indictment, he hasn’t been totally silent. On Tuesday, just as Trump was about to surrender himself to law enforcement for arraignment at a New York City courthouse, the Kentucky Republican released a statement on the other big news this week, applauding the accession of Finland into NATO following Russia’s bloody war in Ukraine.

McConnell typically avoids weighing in on any news involving the former president without being asked about it first. Congress is currently on a two-week recess, and McConnell is still recovering after a bad fall last month.

Last year, McConnell took an implicit dig at Trump when he said that “anyone” would have a “hard time” becoming president if they believe that parts of the U.S. Constitution should be voided over false claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election. He also criticized Fox News in March over its misleading coverage of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, in a rare rebuke of Trump and the leading conservative cable network.

After voting not to convict Trump in his second Senate impeachment trial, McConnell delivered a blistering speech calling him “morally responsible” for the Jan. 6 attack on Congress and suggested that the former president could still face criminal prosecution for his acts.

“President Trump is still liable for everything he did while he was in office, as an ordinary citizen, unless the statute of limitations has run, still liable for everything he did while in office, didn’t get away with anything yet — yet,” McConnell said at the time.

Advertisement

“We have a criminal justice system in this country. We have civil litigation. And former presidents are not immune from being held accountable by either one,” he added.