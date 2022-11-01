“The Daily Show” on Monday provided Donald Trump with a handy way to keep track of the multiple investigations he faces.
Trevor Noah’s team aired an ad for a spoof app called OneVestigation.
The software will make “getting investigated easy” for the former president by offering one place where he can keep tabs on all the court hearings, depositions and appeals that keep his legal representatives busy, promises the voice-over for the parody spot.
Advertisement
There’s also an upgrade available to keep track of the probes into friends and family, the narrator cracks.
Watch the video here: