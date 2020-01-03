Chuck Schumer Says Trump Doesn't Have The Authority To Go To War With Iran

Republicans broadly cheered Trump’s decision to conduct the strike on Friday, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said he would be arranging an all-senators briefing on Iran action early next week.

“I recommend all senators wait to review the facts and hear from the administration before passing much public judgment on this operation and its potential consequences,” McConnell said.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), who has tried for years to repeal the 2001 war authority successive administrations have used to engage in the military conflicts in the Middle East, announced Friday he plans to force a debate and vote in the Senate about U.S. hostilities with Iran under the War Powers Act of 1973.