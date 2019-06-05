Maddow Mocks Trump’s ‘Weird’ Meeting With Ireland’s Leader In An Airport Lounge

1 / 8 For Outdoors Lovers

In County Clare, the time-honored <a href="http://www.cliffsofmoher.ie/" target="_hplink">Cliff’s of Moher</a>’s loom as the most visited natural wonder. Now a brand new coastal way path can take the experienced walker as many as seven miles from Liscannor Village to the south, up 700 feet along the jaw-dropping cliffs, past the visitors center, and back down to Doolin. Up in Northern Ireland, give yourself a long morning to stroll and stare in wonder (and you will) at the naturally-formed 40,000 interlocking, hexagonal columns of volcanic basalt leading down into the sea at <a href="https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/giants-causeway/" target="_hplink">Giant’s Causeway</a>, a World Heritage Site very near Bushmills, in County Antrim. A shuttle to the shore is available, where you can walk a stretch long enough that the light changes the color of the landscape and you can watch the smashing North Atlantic tide wash out to Scotland’s Mull of Kintyre. Pause here to ponder the tale of Irish giant Finn MacCool who, legend has it, created the causeway to reach his Scottish rival Banandonner across the sea. Climb across the <a href="http://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/carrick-a-rede/" target="_hplink">Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge</a>, if you dare. It’s very nearby along the Causeway Coast.