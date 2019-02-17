Trump Said ISIS Eradication Would Be Announced In 24 Hours. It's Been 2 Days.

President Donald Trump vowed Friday that the total wipeout of the Islamic State caliphate would be announced within 24 hours. It has now been two days and no official proclamation has been made.
The remark was made in Trump’s Rose Garden speech in which he declared a national emergency in an effort to gain access to billions of dollars for construction of his southern border wall.
The ongoing delay in the president’s teased news on ISIS was flagged by Toronto Star Washington correspondent Daniel Dale on Twitter:
The day of Trump’s speech, the top U.S. general waging the battle against ISIS in the Middle East told CNN he disagreed with the president’s December decision to pull American troops out of Syria.
“It would not have been my military advice at that particular time ... I would not have made that suggestion, frankly,” said Gen. Joseph Votel, warning that “our continued military pressure is necessary to continue to go after that network.”
Still, Trump touted success in the fight against ISIS on Saturday, tweeting that “the Caliphate is ready to fall” and that the U.S. will be “pulling back after 100% Caliphate victory!”
On Saturday, the Syrian Democratic Forces announced that ISIS holds only 700 square meters of territory in Syria, CNN reported. However, Trump’s critics like Votel believe that with its resources and manpower, it will re-emerge once the U.S. leaves.