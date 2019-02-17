Trump Said ISIS Eradication Would Be Announced In 24 Hours. It's Been 2 Days.

President Donald Trump vowed Friday that the total wipeout of the Islamic State caliphate would be announced within 24 hours. It has now been two days and no official proclamation has been made.

The remark was made in Trump’s Rose Garden speech in which he declared a national emergency in an effort to gain access to billions of dollars for construction of his southern border wall.

The ongoing delay in the president’s teased news on ISIS was flagged by Toronto Star Washington correspondent Daniel Dale on Twitter:

It's been 32 hours since Trump said the eradication of ISIS's caliphate "will be announced over the next 24 hours." — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) February 16, 2019

The day of Trump’s speech, the top U.S. general waging the battle against ISIS in the Middle East told CNN he disagreed with the president’s December decision to pull American troops out of Syria.

“It would not have been my military advice at that particular time ... I would not have made that suggestion, frankly,” said Gen. Joseph Votel, warning that “our continued military pressure is necessary to continue to go after that network.”

Still, Trump touted success in the fight against ISIS on Saturday, tweeting that “the Caliphate is ready to fall” and that the U.S. will be “pulling back after 100% Caliphate victory!”

The United States is asking Britain, France, Germany and other European allies to take back over 800 ISIS fighters that we captured in Syria and put them on trial. The Caliphate is ready to fall. The alternative is not a good one in that we will be forced to release them........ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2019

....The U.S. does not want to watch as these ISIS fighters permeate Europe, which is where they are expected to go. We do so much, and spend so much - Time for others to step up and do the job that they are so capable of doing. We are pulling back after 100% Caliphate victory! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2019