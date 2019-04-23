Twitter Users Very Skeptical About Trump's Closed Door Meeting With Jack Dorsey

President Donald Trump seemed to think Tuesday’s meeting with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey might improve “the health of the public conversation on Twitter,” based on a tweet he posted after the summit.
Dorsey also put a positive spin on the meeting, saying that it was “constructive.”
But other Twitter users were skeptical the meeting would do anything positive. Very, very skeptical.
Some people suspected both Dorsey and Trump had fatal flaws making them both incapable of improving social media.
Others imagined the conversation between the Donald and the Jack.
