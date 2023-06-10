Trump Calls Special Counsel A ‘Thug’ And ‘Deranged’ In First Post-Indictment Appearance

In this photo illustration, pages are viewed from the unsealed federal indictment of former President Donald Trump on June 9, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Trump has been indicted on 37 felony counts in special counsel Jack Smith's classified documents probe. Drew Angerer via Getty Images

Coup-attempting former President Donald Trump on Saturday called the special counsel who indicted him with withholding and conspiring to hide secret national security documents a “thug,” “deranged” and a “Trump hater” in his first public appearance since a federal grand jury handed up 37 felony counts against him.

“The ridiculous and baseless indictment of me by the Biden administration’s weaponized department of injustice will go down as among the most horrific abuses of power in the history of our country,” he told attendees at the Georgia Republican Party’s state convention in Columbus. “This vicious persecution is a travesty of justice... Biden is trying to jail his leading political opponent.”

Trump stands charged with possessing classified documents at his Florida country club, conspiring to hide them from federal authorities and a grand jury, revealing national defense documents to unauthorized people and making false statements about it all to investigators.

The most serious charges carry sentences of 20 years in federal prison if he is convicted.

Trump, though, Saturday repeated that he had a right to the documents and that he did nothing wrong. “We didn’t do any obstruction,” he said. He went on to call special counsel Jack Smith a “thug,” “deranged” and a “Trump hater” in an extended rant about how he had been indicted but that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and President Joe Biden had not been.

Thursday’s indictment details how Trump instructed an aide to move boxes of documents out of a storage room where they could not be found by one of his lawyers who was scheduled to search through them to look for classified material so that it could be turned over to the FBI. It also describes how Trump suggested to his lawyers that they simply get rid of classified documents that, if found by authorities, could cause problems for him.

Trump on Friday told his millions of followers on his social media site: “SEE YOU IN MIAMI ON TUESDAY!!!” ― reminiscent of his Dec. 19, 2020, Twitter post urging his followers to converge on Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6: “Be there, will be wild!”

Trump will be arraigned on the new indictment at 3 p.m. at the federal courthouse in Miami on Tuesday. Trump’s followers on Jan. 6, 2021, became an angry mob that assaulted the Capitol, especially after he attacked his own vice president, Mike Pence, for lacking the “courage” to overturn his election loss for him. Five police officers ended up dead, and 140 others were injured because of the melee.

Trump, who last year urged his followers to stage massive protests were he to be charged, on Saturday hinted about violence during his 83 minutes of remarks. “Our people are angry,” he said. “And sometimes you need strength. You have to have strength, more than just normal strength. And we have to get a change because we’re not going to have a country left.”

Trump now is under two indictments: Last week’s in Miami’s federal court and one from March in New York City on charges he falsified business records to hide a $130,000 hush money payment to a porn star in the days leading up to the 2016 election.