Trump Cancels Jacksonville Portion Of Republican National Convention

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that the portion of the Republican National Convention that had been scheduled to take place in Jacksonville, Florida, has been canceled over concerns about the coronavirus.

Trump, who’d earlier pushed for the convention to be held in Jacksonville, said “it’s not the right time” for such a large-scale event.

President Trump says he told his team to cancel Jacksonville convention, will give acceptance speech in a different form pic.twitter.com/u2jdN7uHca — Steve Holland (@steveholland1) July 23, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

