Trump Cancels Jacksonville Portion Of Republican National Convention

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that the portion of the Republican National Convention that had been scheduled to take place in Jacksonville, Florida, has been canceled over concerns about the coronavirus.
Trump, who’d earlier pushed for the convention to be held in Jacksonville, said “it’s not the right time” for such a large-scale event.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
