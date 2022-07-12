Jan. 6 Committee Ties Trump Advisers To Violent Extremists Who Attacked Capitol

WASHINGTON — The House Jan. 6 committee on Tuesday began trying to connect the final dots tying together Donald Trump and the leaders of the violent assault on the Capitol, the culmination of his attempted coup to remain in power despite losing his reelection.

Committee Chair Bennie Thompson said it is the responsibility of leaders in a democracy to accept the results of an election they lose and tell their supporters that it is over and time to move on and work toward the next election.

“He went the opposite way. He seized on the anger that he already stoked,” said Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat. “Donald Trump summoned a mob to Washington, D.C., and ultimately spurred that mob to wage a violent attack.”

The committee began sharing video clips Tuesday of its eight-hour session taking testimony from Trump’s White House counsel Pat Cipollone, including a statement that Trump should have accepted the election loss. “Did I believe that he should have conceded the election at a point in time? Yes, I did,” he said in a clip.

The seventh public hearing of the committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot also planned to show how some Republican members of Congress were involved in that effort.

Also on tap was testimony designed to show how Trump’s followers, many of them ready to use violence to help him remain in the White House, took his Dec. 19, 2020, tweet telling them to come to Washington on the day of the congressional certification ceremony for a “wild” protest as a call to arms.

This exhibit from video released by the House Jan. 6 committee shows a photo of former President Donald Trump talking to his chief of staff Mark Meadows before Trump spoke at the rally on the Ellipse on Jan. 6, 2021. via Associated Press

Over the first five hearings, the committee has presented new video of the pro-Trump mob at the Capitol; evidence that Trump had been told by his own staff that he lost the 2020 election but he continued with his lies about “voter fraud” anyway; the pressure Trump applied on Vice President Mike Pence to simply declare him the winner during the Jan. 6 certification ceremony; the attempts to coerce officials in states narrowly won by Biden, especially Georgia, to reverse the election results in favor of Trump; and Trump’s attempts to subvert the Justice Department into falsely backing his claims of a “stolen” election.

The sixth public hearing was not originally planned; it was scheduled suddenly and with much secrecy after top Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson disclosed attempts to intimidate her from sharing explosive revelations about Trump’s actions on and leading up to Jan. 6.

Trump, despite losing the election by 7 million votes nationally and 306-232 in the Electoral College, became the first president in more than two centuries of elections to refuse to hand over power peacefully. The Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol he spurred — his last-ditch attempt to remain in office — killed five, including one police officer, injured another 140 officers and led to four police suicides.

Nevertheless, Trump remains the dominant figure in the Republican Party and is openly speaking about running for the presidency again in 2024.

