Jan. 6 Committee Lays Out Election Theft Scheme That Nearly Got Mike Pence Killed

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump’s last-gasp scheme to overturn democracy so he could remain in power endangered the life of Mike Pence and his family as Trump’s social media attack on the vice president further enflamed the mob that had already breached the Capitol, the House Jan. 6 committee began detailing Thursday.

Committee Chair Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, said Pence himself explained in a recent speech that it was “un-American” to do what Trump wanted.

“Mike Pence said no. He resisted the pressure. He knew it was illegal. He knew it was wrong,” Thompson said, and then added that Trump responded by lashing out on him publicly. “Donald Trump turned the mob on him.”

As it has in the other two hearings in the past week, the panel is sharing testimony from Trump’s own inner circle to show how damning Trump’s actions were in the weeks leading up to the Capitol assault and on that day itself.

On Thursday, it is coming from Greg Jacob, the former counsel to Pence at the White House who is testifying in person, and from former Pence chief of staff Marc Short, who provided videotaped testimony.

Also appearing in person is J. Michael Luttig, the retired federal appellate judge who, at the request of Pence, helped him with a statement that was released as Trump was still speaking at his pre-insurrection rally near the White House on Jan. 6.

Luttig told the committee that had Pence “obeyed the orders from his president,” it would have thrown the country into the first true constitutional crisis since the founding. “That declaration of Donald Trump as the next president would have plunged America into what I believe would have been tantamount to a revolution within a constitutional crisis,” Luttig testified Thursday.

An image of a mock gallows on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, is shown on June 9, during the first public hearing of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. via Associated Press

Integral to Trump’s plan were the slates of fake, pro-Trump electors that Trump’s campaign began organizing not long after his loss was confirmed. These groups met in seven states won by Joe Biden on Dec. 14, 2020, the day of the Electoral College vote, to send fraudulent Trump ballots to Washington, D.C.

The strategy was for Pence, having before him “competing slates” of electors from these states, to invalidate all of them, leaving Trump with a majority of electoral votes from the remaining states — which would let Pence award Trump a second term. Alternatively, Pence could send the ballots back to the states, where GOP-controlled legislatures would override the popular votes in those states and declare Trump the winner.

That theory was pushed by a group of pro-Trump lawyers, led by John Eastman, who were pressing Pence to act unilaterally.

Jacob, who had been conducting an extended argument with Eastman on the topic, said his own research into the Constitution and the 1887 Electoral Count Act made it clear that the drafters of the Constitution, having recently broken free of a tyrannical king of England, would not have put such power into the hands of the vice president.

“There was no way they would have put it in the hands of one person to determine who would be the president of the United states,” Jacob testified Thursday.

Luttig said Eastman was simply wrong. “There was no basis in the Constitution or laws of the United States for the theory espoused by Mr. Eastman at all. None,” he said.

Pence, in any event, refused to go along with the scheme, and in the days leading up to Jan. 6 enlisted the help of Luttig, a longtime icon in conservative legal circles who was considered for the U.S. Supreme Court by former President George W. Bush.

Luttig on Jan. 5 posted a series of tweets explaining why Pence had no authority to do what Trump was demanding. “The Constitution does not empower the vice president to alter in any way the votes that have been cast, either by rejecting certain of them or otherwise,” Luttig wrote.

Pence’s team then cited that Twitter thread in the letter he released to Congress and the public at the start of the certification ceremony on Jan. 6.

After Trump’s riled-up supporters had marched to the Capitol at his request and the president learned Pence had been removed from the Senate chamber for his own safety, Trump spurred the rioters further with a tweet declaring that Pence “didn’t have the courage” to overturn Trump’s loss.

The bipartisan committee is nearly halfway through a series of public hearings intended to lay out Trump’s role in stoking anger among his millions of followers following his election loss and then inviting them to Washington, D.C., for the express purpose of intimidating Pence and lawmakers into letting him remain in power anyway.

Trump, despite losing the election by 7 million votes nationally and 306-232 in the Electoral College, became the first president in more than two centuries of elections to refuse to hand over power peacefully. He spurred on the Jan. 6 Capitol riot — a last-ditch attempt to remain in office — which killed five, including one police officer, injured another 140 officers and led to four police suicides.

Nevertheless, Trump remains the dominant figure in the Republican Party and is openly speaking about running for the presidency again in 2024.