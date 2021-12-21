Trump To Mark Jan. 6 Anniversary With More Election Fraud Lies

Former President Donald Trump will mark the one-year anniversary of the U.S. Capitol insurrection with a news conference at his Palm Beach resort — where he’ll revive the same lies that spurred the deadly riot.

In a statement released Tuesday by his post-presidency PAC, the former president revived his baseless election fraud claims, accusing the House committee investing the Jan. 6 attack of ignoring the real “cause” of the “unarmed protest,” which was “the rigged presidential election of 2020.”

Advertisement

“Does anybody notice that they want to stay as far away from that topic as possible, the numbers don’t work for them, or even come close. The only thing they can do is not talk about it. Look at what is going on now in Pennsylvania, Arizona, Georgia, Wisconsin, and, to a lesser extent, Michigan, where the numbers are horrendously corrupt in Detroit, but the weak Republican RINOs in the Michigan House and Senate don’t want to touch the subject,” said Trump, who lost key battleground states, including Michigan, to President Joe Biden and lost the national popular vote by more than 7 million votes.

“I will be having a news conference on January 6 at Mar-a-Lago to discuss all of these points, and more. Until then, remember, the insurrection took place on November 3rd, it was the completely unarmed protest of the rigged election that took place on January 6th,” Trump said.

The House select committee on the Jan. 6 attack is probing how a mob of Trump supporters, egged on by his lies about his election loss, managed to storm their way into the Capitol, assaulting law enforcement officers and trashing the building in an attempt to stop the certification of election results. The insurrection has been linked to five deaths and hundreds of arrests.

Trump’s Save America PAC hasn’t released more information about his news conference. The announcement comes on the heels of a poorly attended tour he’s hosting with former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly.

Advertisement

As for lawmakers, senators are torn about returning to session the week marking the Jan. 6 anniversary, fearing for their safety. The House will not be in session until the following week, but Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced plans for a “solemn observance” on Jan. 6 that includes a vigil and livestreamed events for members back home.