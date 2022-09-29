Donald Trump openly mocked his son-in-law and White House adviser Jared Kushner in front of aides during a 2020 election campaign strategy meeting, The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman reports in her upcoming book.

It was one of a series of belittling comments the then-president made about Kushner, who is married to his daughter Ivanka Trump, according to an excerpt from “Confidence Man” that The Guardian published on Thursday.

Trump, per Haberman, was talking about a camping trip his daughter was hoping to take in an RV when he said of Kushner, who was in the room: “This skinny guy wants to do it. Can you imagine Jared and his skinny ass camping? It’d be like something out of ‘Deliverance.’”

Trump then mimicked “the banjo theme song from the 1972 movie about four men vacationing in rural Georgia who are attacked, pursued and in one case brutally raped by a local resident,” Haberman wrote.

On another occasion, Trump claimed Kushner “sounds like a child.”

He also questioned whether Kushner, who is Jewish, was “just avoiding work” by observing Shabbat.