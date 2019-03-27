Trump Publicly Thanks Fox News Host Jeanine Pirro, Says He Hopes She’ll Be ‘Back Soon’

While bashing other news networks like CNN and MSNBC as being “so horribly fake,” President Donald Trump praised Fox News’ coverage of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation — going so far as to call out individual anchors to express his thanks during a Wednesday interview on the conservative network.

Speaking to Fox News’ Sean Hannity over the phone, Trump singled out anchor Jeanine Pirro, who’s been off the air since making Islamophobic comments about Muslim congresswoman Ilhan Omar.

“I hope Jeanine will be back soon,” the president said.

Hannity responded that she would be “back Saturday.”

Trump tells Hannity that he hopes Jeanine Pirro will be back soon and Hannity announces that "she's back Saturday."



Pretty sure Fox News hasn't piblicly commented on Pirro since they pulled her off the air and suspended her for two weeks. pic.twitter.com/TV4elzgQHz — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 28, 2019

Pirro’s show did not air for two consecutive weeks after she sparked controversy for her remark that Omar’s hijab may be “antithetical to the United States Constitution.” Fox News has not explained the reason for Pirro’s absence and has refused to say whether the host was suspended.

Pirro has long been one of Trump’s most avid media supporters, and the president strongly advocated for her return, tweeting earlier this month that Fox News should “bring back” the anchor.

Bring back @JudgeJeanine Pirro. The Radical Left Democrats, working closely with their beloved partner, the Fake News Media, is using every trick in the book to SILENCE a majority of our Country. They have all out campaigns against @FoxNews hosts who are doing too well. Fox ..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2019

Trump told Hannity that he was grateful for so many hosts on Fox News for their coverage of the special counsel probe.

He singled out Mark Levin, Laura Ingraham, Jesse Watters, Brian Kilmeade, Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Hannity himself, whom Trump praised for his high ratings and “credibility.”

“I want to thank Fox,” the president said. “I want to thank some of those people I just named but also many others. They’ve been so fantastic to me, and really, to our country … They’re really amazing people, great people.”