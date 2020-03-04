Trump Trolls Jeff Sessions After He Sputters To Alabama Senate Runoff

President Donald Trump renewed his old grudge against Jeff Sessions on Wednesday after the latter sputtered to a runoff in Alabama’s Republican U.S. Senate primary the night before.

Trump had long relished mocking the man whom he’d named attorney general, expressing furious regret that Sessions recused himself from the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“This is what happens to someone who loyally gets appointed Attorney General of the United States & then doesn’t have the wisdom or courage to stare down & end the phony Russia Witch Hunt. Recuses himself on FIRST DAY in office, and the Mueller Scam begins!” Trump wrote on Wednesday.