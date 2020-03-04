Trump Trolls Jeff Sessions After He Sputters To Alabama Senate Runoff

President Donald Trump renewed his old grudge against Jeff Sessions on Wednesday after the latter sputtered to a runoff in Alabama’s Republican U.S. Senate primary the night before.
Trump had long relished mocking the man whom he’d named attorney general, expressing furious regret that Sessions recused himself from the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
“This is what happens to someone who loyally gets appointed Attorney General of the United States & then doesn’t have the wisdom or courage to stare down & end the phony Russia Witch Hunt. Recuses himself on FIRST DAY in office, and the Mueller Scam begins!” Trump wrote on Wednesday.
Sessions had previously been a senator for 20 years before joining the Trump administration. The president repeatedly lashed out at him during his less than two years as attorney general, calling Sessions an “embarrassment” and declaring the Justice Department a “disaster” under his stewardship. Trump said hiring Sessions was his “biggest mistake.”
Sessions faces off against former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville in a March 31 runoff for the Republican nomination. The winner advances to the general election against incumbent Democrat Doug Jones in November. They’re competing for the same Senate seat Sessions abandoned in 2017.