Trump To Bestow NBA Great Jerry West With Presidential Medal Of Freedom

Weeks after awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom to golfer Tiger Woods, President Donald Trump intends to bestow another sportsman with the nation’s highest civilian honor.

In a tweet on Saturday, Trump said Jerry West, the 14-time NBA all-star and basketball Hall Of Fame inductee, would be receiving the medal for his “outstanding career, both on and off the court.”

The president also extended his birthday wishes to the NBA great, who turned 81 on May 28.

The Great Jerry West will be receiving our Nation's highest civilian honor, The Presidential Medal of Freedom, for his outstanding career, both on and off the court. Happy Birthday Jerry!

Nicknamed “The Logo” because his silhouette is incorporated in the NBA’s official symbol, West has been lauded as one of the league’s top 50 players of all time and one of its most influential executives.

He enjoyed a successful career as a guard for the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1960s and early ’70s, during which he led the team to nine NBA finals ― and one championship win.

The West Virginia native later served as head coach and then general manager of the Lakers before taking on executive roles with the Memphis Grizzlies, the Golden State Warriors and, most recently, the Los Angeles Clippers, where he currently serves as a special consultant.

