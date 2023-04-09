'Sound Familiar?': Trump Likens Himself To Jesus In 'SNL' Last Supper Cold Open

Former President Donald Trump (played by James Austin Johnson) put a stop to the Last Supper and claimed he’s been “persecuted” worse than Jesus Christ during this weekend’s “SNL” cold open.

Johnson’s Trump bit poked fun at the former president, who was arrested and pleaded not guilty to 34 felony charges that accused him of falsifying business records.

Jesus (played by Mikey Day), at the meal prior to his crucifixion, declared he committed no crime before the appearance of Johnson’s Trump.

“Sound familiar?” he asked as the crowd applauded him.

“A famous wonderful man arrested for no reason at all. If you haven’t put it together, folks, I’m comparing myself to Jesus again and what better time than on his birthday, Easter.”

The mock former president went on to remark that he’s been persecuted on a level “the likes of which the world has never seen,” a persecution he claimed was worse than that of Jesus.

He proceeded to list off his similarities to Jesus but found ways to distance himself from the son of God at times.

“He rose from the dead on the third day, I would have done it faster,” the faux Trump said.

″He had a good mind for business, water into wine, pure profit. And he had big, big rallies just like me. And a lot of his followers got in big, big trouble just like mine. All because I told them exactly what Jesus would have said: get very violent and start a war.”

You can watch more of the “Saturday Night Live” cold open below.