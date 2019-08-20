Trump Accuses Jewish Americans Who Vote Democrat Of 'Disloyalty'

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Jewish people in the U.S. who vote for members of the Democratic Party are not loyal.

“I think any Jewish people that vote for a Democrat, I think it shows either a total lack of knowledge or a great disloyalty,” he told reporters when speaking about Israel barring Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), two lawmakers who have been critical of the Israeli government, from entering.

President Trump on Rep. Tlaib: "Yesterday, I notice for the first time, Tlaib with the tears. All of a sudden, she starts with tears. I don't buy it…I've seen her in a very viscous mood at campaign rallies...I saw a woman that was violent and vicious and out of control." pic.twitter.com/4j2GgG5Ksn — CSPAN (@cspan) August 20, 2019

Trump did not specifically say to whom Jewish Americans who vote Democrat are disloyal, though he has a history of both calling the Muslim congresswomen “anti-Israel” and “anti-Semites,” and equating Israel with all Jewish people.

“Where has the Democratic Party gone?” he asked on Tuesday. “Where have they gone, where they’re defending these two people over the state of Israel?”

According to the Pew Research Center, about 79% of Jewish voters in America voted Democrat in the 2018 midterm elections.

