Trump Says On Rosh Hashanah That ‘Liberal Jews’ Voted To ‘Destroy America’

Former President Donald Trump marked the start of the Jewish High Holy Days with a fiery missive on Sunday reminding his followers that “liberal Jews” voted to “destroy America and Israel” through their support of Joe Biden.

Trump took to his Truth Social platform to wish Jewish Americans a happy new year on Rosh Hashanah.

“Just a quick reminder for liberal Jews who voted to destroy America & Israel because you believed in false narratives!,” the former president wrote on the social network. “Let’s hope you learned from your mistake & make better choices moving forward!”

“Happy New Year!” Trump concluded.

The post included a flyer from an anti-Democratic lobbying group that called the former president “one of the greatest Anti Semites of our time.” The message points to Trump’s effort to move the American embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, a controversial shift in U.S. policy at the time, as well as other pro-Israel policies.

The flyer was made by JEXIT, a Florida-based group that hopes to educate Jewish Americans “that the Democratic Party has abandoned them and Israel,” according to The Times of Israel.

Trump has complained about levels of political support from Jewish Americans before. Last year, he told Jewish voters to “get their act together” and said “no president” had done more for Israel than himself.

