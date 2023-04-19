Trump Lawyer Doubts Former President Will Attend E. Jean Carroll Rape Trial

Carroll’s attorney, Roberta Kaplan, mocked the request that jurors should be told Trump is not attending the trial “as some sort of favor to the City of New York.”

She noted that New York City and the Manhattan federal courts have hosted major trials, including some pertaining to notorious terrorists, without incident. And she said she won’t be calling Trump to the stand to testify as a witness because she can rely on showing jurors portions of his four-hour videotaped deposition.

“If Mr. Trump decides not to appear at his own trial for sexual assault and defamation, the jury may draw whatever inferences it chooses,” wrote the lawyer, who is not related to the judge.

She added that it was difficult to credit his arguments in light of his recent travel schedule.

“If Mr. Trump can find a way to attend wrestling championships, political conventions, civil depositions, and campaign functions, then surely he could surmount the logistics of attending his own federal trial,” she said.