PoliticsDonald TrumpJohn McCain

Trump Trashes Late John McCain For Having 'World's Longest Funeral' In New Book

Trump famously didn’t attend McCain's 2018 funeral per the wishes of the late lawmaker’s family.
Ben Blanchet

Former President Donald Trump, in his new book, took jabs at Sen. John McCain for having the “world’s longest funeral” in a continuation of his yearslong feud with the late lawmaker.

Trump, who once claimed McCain was “not a war hero because he was captured,” used his new “Letters to Trump” book to slam the late senator who was notably critical of him.

“I never warmed to him,” wrote Trump, according to a description of the book in the New York Post.

“Never felt good about anybody having anything to do with John McCain and never will, even despite the fact that at their request, I gave him the world’s longest funeral, 11 days. Much like his wars, it never ended.”

Trump famously didn’t attend his 2018 funeral per the wishes of the late lawmaker’s family.

Trump faced criticism from two veterans groups after the White House flew the U.S. flag at half-staff before raising it again two days after McCain’s death. Trump, who received backlash for his statement on McCain’s death, later announced that he ordered for the flags back to half-staff until the funeral.

FILE - Cindy McCain follows the casket out of the funeral service for her late husband Sen. John McCain at the National Cathedral in 2018. Trump used his new “Letters to Trump” book to slam the late senator who was notably critical of him.
Photo by Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post via Getty Images

McCain, who died at the age of 81 from brain cancer, has continued to be the subject of Trump’s attacks even after his death including the former president’s 2019 claim that he “never a fan” of him.

The comment arrived a day after McCain’s daughter, Meghan McCain, bashed Trump on “The View” for “obsessing over great men” such as her late father.

Trump’s McCain comments are part of a book, which has a $99 edition on its publisher’s website, complete with private letters from the likes of Oprah Winfrey and former President Barack Obama alongside commentary on the correspondence from Trump.

The book’s publisher, Winning Team Publishing, co-founded by Donald Trump Jr., told Newsweek that there was "‘actual or implied’ permission from the letter senders who are private individuals” to publish the letters.

