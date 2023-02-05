Trump Jr. Shares Chinese Balloon Joke That His Dad Might Not Be Too Happy About

Donald Trump Jr. might be getting a call from his dad about this one.

Joining social media buzz over the Chinese spy balloon that was shot down in U.S. airspace Saturday, Donald Trump’s son on Sunday shared a joke about the incident, showing the former president’s infamous portrayal as a giant, angry, diaper-wearing baby wielding a smartphone in its tiny hand.

“Not gonna lie... this is funny,” Trump Jr. tweeted.

Not gonna lie… this is funny. pic.twitter.com/KBnQmPBMUe — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 5, 2023

The “Trump Baby” blimp, which now lives in the Museum of London, was created for Trump’s 2018 visit to London, when tens of thousands of demonstrators protested his visit to the city.

The 20-foot balloon made several more appearances during his presidency, including at anti-Trump protests in Argentina and in Washington, D.C.