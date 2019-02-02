Lucas Jackson / Reuters Donald Trump Jr. on the hunt in 2017 with white supremacist defender Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa).

An outraged Donald Trump Jr. insisted on Twitter Saturday that the GOP would never be allowed to get away with the kind of racist scandal engulfing Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam.

Then Twitter followers reminded him that his dad called black nations “shithole countries,” hailed Charlottesville protesters, including neo Nazis, as “very fine people,” and long pushed the “birther” lie that the nation’s only black president was born in Africa. Meanwhile, white nationalist GOP Iowa Rep. Steve King is serving his 16th year in Congress. (One Twitter response included a photo of President Donald Trump’s oldest son happily posing with King.)

Leading Democrats have issued a crescendo of calls for Northam’s resignation following news that his medical school yearbook page included a photo of a man in black face posing with another in Ku Klux Klan garb. Northam initially apologized for the photo, but now insists neither figure, whose faces are hidden, was him. He did, however, confess that he once appeared in black face as Michael Jackson at a Halloween costume party.

The startling explanation only triggered more demands for his resignation.

Trump Jr. responded that any Republican trying to “pull off this crap” would “never be heard from again.”

What a joke. Imagine a Republican trying to pull off this crap??? He would never be heard from again. https://t.co/mNStHIYWhT — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 2, 2019

Twitter followers begged to differ.

Can only imagine.



(PHOTO: Don Jr. and outspoken White Supremacist Rep. Steve King.) pic.twitter.com/Mo1A6irt9I — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) February 2, 2019

The Washington Post revealed that Steve King had "met with members of a far-right Austrian party with historical Nazi ties during a European trip financed by a Holocaust memorial group."



Yeah, we're cleaning house, and so should you...starting with Steve King. — Cricquette ⚡ (@Cricquette_) February 2, 2019

Your dad was literally endorsed by David Duke. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) February 2, 2019

Steve King has been pulling it for 16 years. Sit down. — Jared (@ItchimusMaximus) February 2, 2019

Trump is a birther who discriminated against African-Americans in his real estate & casinos. He said an American judge couldn’t be fair bc of his Mexian heritage & advocated for the lynching of the Central Park 5. If you’re denouncing Northam & supporting Trump you’re a hypocrite — Alex Leo (@AlexMLeo) February 2, 2019

Yeah ok junior 🙄🤣Steve King is heard from daily. The difference is us democrats have already denounced this Northam character. — Melissa (@MelissaAOlcott) February 2, 2019

Democrats want him to resign. #steveking should join him. As a centric both should do the right thing. Politics needs niether. The good thing - when #GovNortham finally goes the next Govenor is better. — John Loewen (@logitechor) February 2, 2019