Donald Trump Jr. is calling for Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) to be expelled from the Republican Party after the senator said he would vote to convict Trump Jr.’s father, President Donald Trump, in the Senate impeachment trial over abuse of power.
On Wednesday, Romney made history with a powerful speech calling the president’s actions “grievously wrong” and “a flagrant assault on our electoral rights, our national security, and our fundamental values.” Romney will be the first U.S. senator to vote for removing a president from his own party.
Shortly after the speech, Twitter users went into a frenzy both in support of and in opposition to Romney’s decision.
For the latter, Trump Jr. began tweeting a flurry of disparaging comments about the 2012 Republican presidential nominee, calling him “too weak to beat the Democrats” and writing, “He’s now officially a member of the resistance & should be expelled from the [GOP].”
He also started using the hashtag #ExpelMitt in many missives:
Fellow Trump supporters and GOP members followed Trump Jr.’s lead, tweeting the #ExpelMitt hashtag and calling the 72-year-old everything from a “snake” to a “fraud.”
While Romney has been an outspoken critic of Trump in the past and was formally disinvited from this month’s Conservative Political Action Conference, he told The Atlantic that his decision to vote to impeach the president was “the most difficult decision I have ever had to make in my life.”
“I did not want to get here,” the senator said in an interview published on Wednesday. “I had the hope that he would be able to say something exculpatory and create reasonable doubt, so I wouldn’t have to vote to convict.”
Romney told the publication that when it came down to agreeing with the president on everything “regardless of the issue,” he could not do it.
“I get that a lot — ‘Be with the president,’” he said. “And I’ll say, ‘Regardless of his point of view? Regardless of the issue?’ And they say yes. And … it’s like, ‘Well, no, I can’t do that.’”