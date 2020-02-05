Donald Trump Jr. is calling for Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) to be expelled from the Republican Party after the senator said he would vote to convict Trump Jr.’s father, President Donald Trump, in the Senate impeachment trial over abuse of power.

On Wednesday, Romney made history with a powerful speech calling the president’s actions “grievously wrong” and “a flagrant assault on our electoral rights, our national security, and our fundamental values.” Romney will be the first U.S. senator to vote for removing a president from his own party.

Shortly after the speech, Twitter users went into a frenzy both in support of and in opposition to Romney’s decision.

For the latter, Trump Jr. began tweeting a flurry of disparaging comments about the 2012 Republican presidential nominee, calling him “too weak to beat the Democrats” and writing, “He’s now officially a member of the resistance & should be expelled from the [GOP].”