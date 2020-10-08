Trump Calls Kamala Harris A 'Communist' And 'Monster' In Rambling Fox Interview

Donald Trump went on a rampage against vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) in a nearly hourlong phone interview with Fox Business on Thursday morning, calling the senator a “communist” and a “monster.”

Speaking with Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo, Trump ― who is only three days out of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he was hospitalized for COVID-19 ― launched into an assessment of Harris’ performance during the vice presidential debate.

“I thought that wasn’t even a contest last night,” Trump said. “She was terrible. I don’t think you can get worse. And totally unlikeable. And she is. She’s a communist. She’s left of Bernie. She’s rated left of Bernie by everybody. She’s a communist.”

Trump ― who has been releasing bizarre videos in recent days and pitching an experimental drug from Regeneron that hasn’t completed testing in clinical trials ― went on to argue that Joe Biden was “not mentally capable of being president” and wouldn’t last two months on the job. He then called Harris a “monster” twice.

“This monster that was onstage with Mike Pence, who destroyed her last night, by the way,” Trump said. “This monster, she says, ‘No no, there won’t be fracking,’ there won’t be this. Everything she said is a lie.”

Harris repeatedly stressed that Joe Biden would not ban fracking over the course of Wednesday’s debate, and the Pennsylvania State Building and Construction Trades Council, a union that represents workers in Pennsylvania’s fracking industry, endorsed Biden for president in September.

"She's a communist," Trump says of Kamala Harris, adding without a shred of irony that "Biden won't make it two months as president" pic.twitter.com/DpwtPh6NSF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 8, 2020

Trump refers to Kamala Harris as "this monster" pic.twitter.com/hcnUpV8PBf — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 8, 2020

Aside from insulting Harris, Trump declared that he would not engage in a virtual debate against Democratic nominee Joe Biden, calling the process a waste of his time, and claimed that he was looking forward to holding future rallies ― despite multiple members of his inner circle testing positive for COVID-19 last week due to his events.

The president also declared himself a “perfect physical specimen” and that he had been cured of COVID-19, ignoring the experimental nature of the Regeneron drug, as well as the fact that as president, he had access to health care unavailable to the majority of Americans. Furthermore, there is no known cure for COVID-19.

"I'm back because I'm a perfect physician specimen," Trump claims, before falsely describing Regeneron as "a cure" pic.twitter.com/UjecdXEC4F — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 8, 2020

Trump has long painted Harris’ policies as more radical than those of Sen. Bernie Sanders, who ran squarely to Harris’ left in the Democratic primary. And he previously drew flak from even the conservative New York Post for referring to Harris as a “mad woman.”

His analysis of Harris’ debate performance was echoed by other pundits and GOP politicians, such as Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), who also zeroed in on her mannerisms and “likability” with equally sexist undertones.

Watch Trump’s entire interview below.