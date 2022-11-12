'Not Happy' Melania Could Be Drag On Trump's Comeback Plans: Biographer

Melania Trump is “not happy” just now, and that could be a problem for a new campaign by her husband, a biographer said Friday.

The former first lady did not appreciate her press after the midterms, especially the part about Donald Trump reportedly blaming her for pushing Mehmet Oz as a (losing) Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, sources have told CNN correspondent Kate Bennett, who is also the author of 2019 book “Free Melania: The Unauthorized Biography.”

Advertisement

“Showing up in a news story is not something the ultra-private Melania Trump enjoys, and Trump was soon apologizing on Truth Social to her for what he called ‘made up’ stories about her involvement,” Bennett reported on CNN Friday.

But the damage was done.

“She doesn’t like being in the news. She certainly doesn’t like her name being attached to the rants and ravings of her husband,” Bennett later told Anderson Cooper. “Things are a little chilly” in that area just now, she added. (Check out the video below.)

“I don’ think she has any intention of being on the campaign trail,” Bennett added.

In even more bad news for Trump, his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner have “zero interest” in participating in campaigning, in sharp contrast to their enthusiastic support last time around, said Bennett.