Trump Slams Longtime Loyalist Kayleigh McEnany With A Weird New Nickname

Donald Trump turned on one of his most loyal White House insiders, slamming Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany as “milktoast” in a bizarre new rant on his Truth Social platform.

The former president was triggered by McEnany mentioning a poll that showed him ahead of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ― a rival for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination ― by 25 percentage points.

But Trump turned on her in flash, dismissing her as “milktoast,” causing the misspelling to trend on Twitter.

He also said “the RINOS & Globalists can have her” and urged Fox News to “only use REAL stars” in his rant:

Trump Message on Truth Social

Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) took a thinly veiled shot at McEnany on the air by using the word “milquetoast” during a Fox News interview:

Roy to Kayleigh: The deal hatched this weekend is pretty milquetoast if that word might mean something to you pic.twitter.com/NREWjXs38A — Acyn (@Acyn) May 31, 2023

Trump once promised he would surround himself “with only the best and most serious people” but has since turned on many of those people, as they have on him.

But the attack on McEnany drew mostly laughter on social media ― largely because of the odd “milktoast” typo:

Seriously, though, the “milktoast” thing made me spit out my Gestapo soup — George Conway 🇺🇦 (@gtconway3d) May 31, 2023

If anyone needs me, I’ll be laughing for all eternity at “Milktoast.” pic.twitter.com/fw53uhDI08 — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) May 31, 2023

Frankly, I’m surprised he didn’t spell it “milquetoast” (which is correct), because of the “Q”. Then again, he’s an illiterate dummy, so… https://t.co/RjKLwd1Upy — Hil.i.am (@hilaryluros) May 31, 2023

Make no mistake about it, Kayleigh ‘Milktoast’ McEnany will enthusiastically vote for Trump if he’s the 2024 Republican nominee.



So no, I don't feel bad for her. pic.twitter.com/uTCjczQ8tt — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) May 31, 2023

“Milktoast” has to be one of the weirder Trump insults of all time pic.twitter.com/IsSdp5vedU — Sarah Rumpf (@rumpfshaker) May 31, 2023

I don’t normally post Trump rants here..



But when I do it’s because he’s now attacking his former press Secretary Kayleigh “Milktoast” McEneny



This is fun



😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/kXLj1uRAPk — CoffeyTimeNews (@CoffeyTimeNews) May 31, 2023

Y’all be honest. You know and I know that Trump didn’t know it was spelled milquetoast. But you also know and I also know that his supporters will claim he did, which is why he put milktoast in quotes. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) May 31, 2023

milktoast lol pic.twitter.com/Iptjd4zt9Y — Ghost of GC 🇺🇦 (@gtconway3dg) May 31, 2023

Kayleigh “Milktoast” McEnany, sorry folks but he’s got his fastball back pic.twitter.com/yLIXFsnjTC — Jay Willis (@jaywillis) May 31, 2023

Imagine dedicating your whole life to licking Trump’s boot only to have him reduce you to Kayleigh “MilkToast” McEnany. 💀 pic.twitter.com/TcHLYFuxiC — WTFUSA😒 (@dudeonthebay) May 31, 2023