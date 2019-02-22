Donald Trump Names Kelly Craft As New UN Ambassador

Reuters Craft, Trump's new UN ambassador nominee, is currently the U.S. ambassador to Canada.

President Donald Trump announced Friday that he’s nominating Kelly Craft, the current U.S. ambassador to Canada, to be the new U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

I am pleased to announce that Kelly Knight Craft, our current Ambassador to Canada, is being nominated to be United States Ambassador to the United Nations.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2019

....Kelly has done an outstanding job representing our Nation and I have no doubt that, under her leadership, our Country will be represented at the highest level. Congratulations to Kelly and her entire family! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2019

Craft’s nomination comes after former UN ambassador Nikki Haley abruptly announced her resignation in October.

Craft has been the ambassador to Canada since August 2017 and formerly served as a member of the U.S. delegation to the UN General Assembly under President George W. Bush. She and her husband are two of the biggest Republican donors in Kentucky.

Her nomination has already been backed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and national security adviser John Bolton, Forbes reported.

Other frontrunners for the position included U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell and Republican John James, who lost the U.S. Senate race in Michigan last year.