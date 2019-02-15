Kellyanne Conway's Husband Thinks Trump Sounds Like Jar Jar Binks

President Donald Trump is known for boasting about having “the best words,” but Kellyanne Conway’s husband, attorney George Conway, is having none of it.
On Friday, George Conway, who has been critical of the Trump administration even though his wife is a senior White House adviser, upped the ante by ripping the president’s oratorical skills.
Conway’s post on Twitter linked to a Washington Post column by Henry Olsen that lambasted what he called Trump’s ”rambling and disjointed explanation” for why he is declaring a national emergency to fund a wall between the U.S. and Mexico.
For Conway, the key quote was when Olsen compared Trump’s incoherent oratory to another maligned politician: Galactic Senate Delegate Jar Jar Binks.
Yes, the leader of the free world is being compared to a character from the “Star Wars” prequels. See the resemblance?
Many people think Jar Jar Binks ruined “The Phantom Menace,” but some Twitter users thought the comparison was unfair to the character.
Some lamented that the U.S. Constitution currently makes it impossible for Jar Jar Binks to run against Trump in 2020.
Some thought other “Star Wars” character seemed a better fit:
Finally, one person found two GIFs that made the connection loud and clear:
(h/t: RawStory)