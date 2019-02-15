Kellyanne Conway's Husband Thinks Trump Sounds Like Jar Jar Binks

On Friday, George Conway, who has been critical of the Trump administration﻿ even though his wife is a senior White House adviser, upped the ante by ripping the president’s oratorical skills.

Conway’s post on Twitter linked to a Washington Post column by Henry Olsen that lambasted what he called Trump’s ”rambling and disjointed explanation” for why he is declaring a national emergency to fund a wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

For Conway, the key quote was when Olsen compared Trump’s incoherent oratory to another maligned politician: Galactic Senate Delegate Jar Jar Binks.

“Even the modern tyrants whom the president ... praises demonstrate more facility with language and more attention to governing detail than does he. To borrow from popular culture, Trump looks less like the sinister Emperor Palpatine and more like the hapless Jar Jar Binks.” https://t.co/i5kZ2G1o0F — George Conway (@gtconway3d) February 15, 2019

Yes, the leader of the free world is being compared to a character from the “Star Wars” prequels. See the resemblance?

Getty Images; LucasFilm

Many people think Jar Jar Binks ruined “The Phantom Menace,” but some Twitter users thought the comparison was unfair to the character.

That’s unfair to Jar Jar Binks pic.twitter.com/ei3TLuLsLS — JoAnne #NoMoreShutdowns Legat (@rebellegrrl) February 16, 2019

That's an insult to Jar Jar. His heart was in the right place. — David Nelson (@davidnelsonORL) February 15, 2019

Some lamented that the U.S. Constitution currently makes it impossible for Jar Jar Binks to run against Trump in 2020.

Jar Jar would be a far better President, but Gungans aren’t born on US soil. — Carl Schaerf (@schaerf_carl) February 15, 2019

Some thought other “Star Wars” character seemed a better fit:

Hah! I just had this conversation with someone. Trump could never be Palpatine. His midichlorian count is 0.



Putin and/or Mogilevich is Palpatine. At best, Trump is Grand Moff Tarkin.



At worst & most likely: he’s a battle droid from Episode II, which are easy AF to take out. pic.twitter.com/D9heF72iEB — Crusader for Justice #Kamala2020 (@darsky) February 15, 2019

Finally, one person found two GIFs that made the connection loud and clear:

I had to look up who Jar Jar Binks was pic.twitter.com/2u07pT09Ht — Freckles 20🐕 (@FrecklesXX20) February 15, 2019