Trump Reportedly Called Kemp A 'Moron' And A 'Nut Job' In Phone Call To Aides

President Donald Trump called Georgia’s Republican Gov. Brian Kemp a “moron” and a “nut job” in a recent disturbing phone call, sources have told CNN.

The increasingly ugly attacks on Kemp by Trump are heightening fears that the president could threaten the chances of Georgia Republican Senate candidates in the upcoming runoff election. Nerves are especially frayed with Trump’s planned rally Saturday in Georgia amid concerns about what might come out of his mouth.

CNN journalist Jeremy Diamond reported Friday on Jake Tapper’s “The Lead” about Trump’s latest Kemp blast. Trump last Sunday said he was disappointed that Kemp did “absolutely nothing” to overturn presidential election results that Trump has baselessly claimed were rigged. “I’m ashamed I endorsed” Kemp, the president said angrily on Fox News.

An irritated Trump reportedly also wondered in his recent phone call why Republican candidate Sen. Kelly Loeffler wasn’t able to win outright instead of having to now face a runoff Jan. 5.

Republicans are “on edge” that more of these kinds of attacks “could do more harm than good” and depress a GOP voter turnout, Diamond noted.

Tapper characterized the situation as “madness, absolute madness.” (Check out the video up top.)

The conflict comes as fringe attorneys Lin Wood and Sidney Powell, recently embraced, now shunned, by Trump’s campaign, have even urged Republicans to boycott the Senate vote unless there’s a full-scale investigation into the presidential election. Democrats are clearly eagerly getting in on the action on Twitter and also calling on Republican voters to boycott. That could create an easier path to victory for the Democratic candidates, and possible Democratic control of the Senate.

According to ongoing conspiracy theories being devoured by some Make America Great Again disciples, the Republican Senate candidates — Sen. David Perdue along with Loeffler — are letting Georgia’s alleged electoral fraud slide. There’s absolutely no evidence of any fraud, nor is there proof that Perdue and Loeffler had anything to do with the nonexistent fraud.

Let’s speak truth about @SenLoeffler & @sendavidperdue.



Why are they doing little or nothing to support efforts by GA citizens to address unlawful election & need for @BrianKempGA to order special session of legislature?



If not fixed, I will NOT vote in GA runoff.



Will you? — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 21, 2020