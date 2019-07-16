Photo Of Trump With Pal Kim Jong Un Now On White House Wall

Four new photos hung in the White House on Monday include a picture of the man whom President Donald Trump has called “my friend” — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Twitter critics weren’t amused.
The new photo shows Trump stepping into North Korea late last month as Kim looks at Trump’s feet. Trump traveled to the Demilitarized Zone and, very briefly, North Korea following the G-20 Summit in Osaka, Japan. He was the first president to set foot in the insular communist country.
Another photo shows Trump standing with soldiers at the DMZ. The other two hung Monday are from events marking the 75th anniversary of D-day weeks earlier — one with Trump applauding alongside Britain’s Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles at an event in England, and the other with French President Emmanuel Macon in Normandy watching a flyover.
The latest additions to the White House wall were reported with a photo in a tweet by senior Bloomberg political reporter Jennifer Jacobs.