Photo Of Trump With Pal Kim Jong Un Now On White House Wall

Four new photos hung in the White House on Monday include a picture of the man whom President Donald Trump has called “my friend” — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Twitter critics weren’t amused.

The new photo shows Trump stepping into North Korea late last month as Kim looks at Trump’s feet. Trump traveled to the Demilitarized Zone and, very briefly, North Korea following the G-20 Summit in Osaka, Japan. He was the first president to set foot in the insular communist country.

Another photo shows Trump standing with soldiers at the DMZ. The other two hung Monday are from events marking the 75th anniversary of D-day weeks earlier — one with Trump applauding alongside Britain’s Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles at an event in England, and the other with French President Emmanuel Macon in Normandy watching a flyover.

The latest additions to the White House wall were reported with a photo in a tweet by senior Bloomberg political reporter Jennifer Jacobs.

New photos hung on West Wing walls today include Kim Jong Un. pic.twitter.com/mW023luHfn — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) July 15, 2019

I wonder what Otto Warmbier’s parents think of that. — Evan (@EvanRVice) July 15, 2019

A murderous dictator is honored in my White House. @realDonaldTrump is a national disgrace — mybest (@Allen12545830) July 16, 2019

If you immigrants loved America, you, too, would hang pictures of yourself sucking up to foreign dictators. — Will Saletan (@saletan) July 16, 2019

Maybe Trump doesn’t know that the guy he trades love letters with is a communist. — Kervalet Vista (@adaonlives) July 15, 2019

no place for Kim Jon Un in the Peoples house. What a disgrace @realDonaldTrump @VP — Melzo36 (@melzo36) July 16, 2019

Looks like he forgot this one. pic.twitter.com/nFYFd3Mpul — B’Joy (@bjoycollins) July 16, 2019