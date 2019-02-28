President Donald Trump said Kim Jong Un “felt very badly” about student Otto Warmbier, who was imprisoned in North Korea and died after being returned to the U.S. in a vegetative state in 2017.
Speaking at a press conference in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Thursday after the two leaders failed to reach a nuclear agreement, Trump said he believed Kim.
“Those prisons are rough, they’re rough places and bad things happened. But I don’t believe he knew about it,” Trump said. “He tells me he didn’t know about it and I will take him at his word.”
Trump said he didn’t think it was in the North Korean leader’s best interest to have allowed something like that to happen to Warmbier.
Critics on Twitter immediately began comparing this statement to Trump taking other authoritarian leaders at their word over the recommendations of his own intelligence agencies: