Trump Is Opposed To 'Kneeling In General,' Raising Hell With Religious Worship

President Donald Trump is “very much against kneeling in general,” press secretary Kayleigh McEnany﻿ declared Monday. That was a head-spinner for those who spend time kneeling in houses of worship and at memorials and gravesides.

McEnany was referring to Trump’s opposition to athletes who take a knee before sports events to protest racism and police brutality, but the devil is in the details of bad wording. Those — like Trump — who spend little to no time kneeling at religious services likely didn’t realize how obliviously disrespectful McEnany’s declaration sounded.