Twitter Users Point Out Hypocrisy Of Trump’s ‘No Kneeling’ Tweets About Protesting

Many people criticized New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees this week for not appreciating why fellow NFL players like Colin Kaepernick have chosen to kneel during the national anthem.

Brees, who told Yahoo that he felt kneeling was “disrespectful” to the military, later apologized for his “insensitivity” after his Black teammates and other sports figures explained the kneeling was in protest of systemic racism. He said he “will work every day to put myself in those shoes and fight for what is right.”

Kaepernick only started kneeling after conferring with former Green Beret Nate Boyer on the most respectful way to protest.

President Donald Trump said Friday that Brees should not have apologized. He also criticized kneeling during the national anthem, an act he misrepresented as being a protest of the American flag.

I am a big fan of Drew Brees. I think he’s truly one of the greatest quarterbacks, but he should not have taken back his original stance on honoring our magnificent American Flag. OLD GLORY is to be revered, cherished, and flown high... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2020

...We should be standing up straight and tall, ideally with a salute, or a hand on heart. There are other things you can protest, but not our Great American Flag - NO KNEELING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2020

As might be expected, many Twitter users had strong opinions about Trump’s comments.

the racism will continue until morale improves https://t.co/Lls6608PX3 — Mark Gongloff, Antifa Fight Instructor (@markgongloff) June 5, 2020

*Kaep peacefully protests*: come on, RESPECT THE FLAG! You hate America!



*rioting starts*: if only these rioters peacefully protested we'd support them! https://t.co/L5fSIAvHLE — Secular Talk (@KyleKulinski) June 5, 2020

remember this when the line is that protesters MUST protest peacefully. now it's that they can only protest certain things. https://t.co/MvZvrFUmzq — Sam Stein (@samstein) June 5, 2020

You’re the greatest embarrassment to our flag! pic.twitter.com/EUvcDageIy — Republicans for Joe Biden (@RepsForBiden) June 5, 2020

Free speech is not just supporting free speech of your own values, it's also the same right of those who disagree with you, and you are the President of the United States, you are supposed to be uniting all Americans, not just defend your base. https://t.co/ckzsR5jB4M — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) June 5, 2020

You didn't say the whole thing, it's:



NO KNEELING ON NECKS! https://t.co/svtQUsh998 — Gregg Housh (@GreggHoush) June 5, 2020

Don't fall for the racial play-action here. The conversation isn't about the flag and it was never about the flag. https://t.co/RUuRE5zsdR — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) June 5, 2020

Stuff like this is so unreal. Brees is likely a shitty guy but among the range of shitty people his apology at least seemed like someone who would like to better himself. And then the PRESIDENT comes and criticizes him for his attempt at tolerance https://t.co/lsaU9g5Dht — Mike McDonald (@MikeMcDonald89) June 5, 2020

Pick a side, NFL....your players or this dipshit. Please get it right this time. https://t.co/Kz8SAODJjd — Melissa Jacobs (@thefootballgirl) June 5, 2020

Marcus Vanderberg of Yahoo Sports pointed out Friday afternoon that responding to Trump’s tweets would give Brees the chance to show he really meant what he said in his apology.

If you want to back up your words from yesterday @drewbrees, here’s your chance. https://t.co/RaKor5Sl0m — Marcus Vanderberg (@marcowill) June 5, 2020

Brees hasn’t publicly commented on Trump’s tweet, and did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.